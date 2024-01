Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, indoors at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet is scheduled 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, indoors at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

Riding season will begin in a few weeks. Find parts to fix up your bike or find a new bike to ride.

Admission is $10. American, British, Japanese, dirt bike parts, among other parts are available at the swap meet.