The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a Valentines Sock Hop Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a Valentines Sock Hop Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

Music will provided by The Generic’s Goodies Band, featuring Those Oldies But Goodies Music.

The dining room will be serving from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The dance is 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Everyone is invited to the event at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. and you may dress in vintage attire. There is a $5 cover per person for the dance.