The Rotary Club of Princeton will host Black Light Bingo Margaritaville at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The Ladies of the Moose will be serving food, tacos and taco salad, to 7 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Participants must be 21 to attend. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Jimmy Buffet gear.

Proceeds benefit the Princeton High School Scholarship Fund.