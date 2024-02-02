La Salle’s Stage 212′s 2024 season includes some familiar titles told in a new way

The cast of the "Bonnie & Clyde" musical rehearse for the upcoming production at La Salle's Stage 212 theater. Performers include Xavier Barham (from left, as Buck Barrow), Jake Jakielski (Clyde Barrow), Jackson Layhew (Young Clyde) and Fredrick Davis (Ted Hinton). (Photo provided by Stage 212 )

While audiences may recognize the names of the productions in Stage 212′s 2024 season, including “Misery” and “Bonnie & Clyde,” they likely aren’t familiar with the versions the La Salle theater will present in coming months.

Reid Tomasson, production manager at Stage 212, said while audiences will recall the names of the shows, the way the stories are told in live performances are likely unknown to the Illinois Valley area.

“About 99% of Illinois Valley residents know who Bonnie and Clyde are, and they might have seen the movie ‘Misery’ with Kathy Bates and James Caan or read the [Steven King] book, they might not know the theatrical adaptations because they’re not as known to the audience,” Tomasson said. “This is a new chance for them to see something that they may know, but it’s getting to see the same story told in a whole new way. We keep them engaged with what’s familiar but bring something new.”

Stage 212 produces four shows a year: musicals in the winter and summer, and plays in the spring and fall. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.

The first production of the season is the musical “Bonnie & Clyde,” which tells the story of the two outlaws during the Great Depression. Tomasson described it as a dramatic musical that tells the tragic love story.

“Bonnie & Clyde” runs Feb. 2-11.

Alexia Donovan (Bonnie Parker) and Jake Jakielski (Clyde Barrow) rehearse for Stage 212's musical production of "Bonnie & Clyde." (Photo provided by Stage 212 )

Next up is “Jake’s Women,” a play by Neil Simon. It’s a fictional comedy about an author who, while writing his next book, reflects on his relationships, and is visited by the various women in his life through flashbacks and in real time.

“It shows the value of relationships, and it doesn’t just cover romantic relationships; his daughter is in it as well,” Tomasson said. “It’s a showcase of the different relationships in one man’s life.”

“Jake’s Women” runs April 19-28.

The summer musical is “Anastasia,” a fictionalized story of the missing surviving daughter of the Russian Romanov family. Audiences may be familiar with the 1997 animated Disney film that tells the story of two men who supposedly find Anastasia after the girl’s grandmother promises a reward to anyone who bring her home. The story poses a question as to whether the girl is actually the real Anastasia.

“It’s got comedic elements, but it’s a drama,” Tomasson said. “It’s based on the kids’ movie, but it takes the mystical elements out, and replaces them with the real-life political elements of that time period. It’s suitable for younger audiences, but it’s told from a realistic point of view.”

“Anastasia” runs July 12-28.

Wrapping up the season is the fall play “Misery,” based on the 1990 movie and the Steven King novel. The story is about a popular author held hostage by a crazed fan after getting into a car crash near her home.

“This is a horror-drama, and I don’t think people are used to seeing horror in our theater, but it will be a nice change of pace for audiences to be on the edge of their seat,” Tomasson said. “I think ‘Misery’ is unlike anything we’ve ever done.”

“Misery” runs Nov. 8-17.

Tomasson said all of Stage 212′s productions provide the community with affordable, quality entertainment close to home.

“For people who can’t make it to Chicago or Peoria, this is a chance to get a taste of theater and the arts in their own backyard,” he said. “A lot of smaller towns aren’t as fortunate [as we are] to have such a large amount of artistic opportunities.”

Most of the actors are from the Illinois Valley area, but occasionally come from as far away as Peoria and Rockford.

“We have a rich talent base in our area, and it’s been nice because even when we have new faces on stage, it’s new talent we’re able to show off,” Tomasson said. “We can demonstrate how talented our community is, and it’s something we can be proud of.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit stage212.org.