Woodstock Opera House to present 12th annual ‘Treasure Island’ play for kids

“Treasure Island,” a participation play for children ages 5 to 11, is returning to the Woodstock Opera House for its 12th year on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28. Showtimes for both days are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (Friends of the Woodstock Opera House )

“Treasure Island,” a participation play for children ages 5 to 11, is returning to the Woodstock Opera House for its 12th year on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28. Showtimes for both days are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to a news release from the Friends of the Opera House, the show will be directed by Kathie Comella and features local actors Lia Hyrkas as Jamie, Travis Greuel as Captain Smollet, Brian Freeman as Long John Silver, Pam Curtis as Red the Pirate Queen, April Noel as Crossbun, Lisa Czarny-Hyrkas as Lisa Lafitte, Karen Greuel as Savannah and Kathie Comella as Ben Bulba.

This version of “Treasure Island” started in 2011 as a small play in the Stage Left Café with the children sitting on the floor. Over the next 12 years, under the direction of Comella, it grew so popular that it has moved to the Opera House main stage and runs for four performances, according to the release.

Children in the audience get to use their imaginations to create the storm at sea, a jungle full of lions and tigers and a treasure cave filled with eerie ghosts. Children from the audience become members of Long John Silver’s treacherous pirate gang, while others join Captain Smollet’s crew. Volunteers will also help with sound effect machines for the play.

Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 Van Buren St. in downtown Woodstock. Tickets are $7 per person, and can be bought at woodstockoperahouse.com or at the Opera House box office.