Starved Rock Christmas Lights Tour whisks guests to magical displays around Rotary Park

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to relax and enjoy magical illuminated displays with a Starved Rock Lodge Holiday Lights Tour.

The tours run from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10-14 and Dec. 17-21. The tour departs from Starved Rock Lodge and takes guests around the Starved Rock area and to Rotary Park in LaSalle. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under.

Guests will enjoy holiday trivia and jokes from the guide, with a background of Christmas music.

The trolleys are heated but there are no restroom stops along the tour.

For reservations, call 815-220-7386.