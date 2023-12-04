Engle Lane in Streator announces 2024 lineup of shows

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced its 2024 season, featuring two area premiers and a series of five Broadway musicals.

The upcoming 2024 season features some highly acclaimed works, each with a multitude of Tony nominations and awards.

The season opens in May with the area premier of the musical comedy “Grumpy Old Men” directed by Kathy Hepner. Based on the 1993 film, this stage adaptation captures the lovable, crotchety characters through twinkling humor, songs and the affections depiction of small-town life that feels like home to everyone. Performance dates will be May 19 and May 21-24.

Darcy Mollo will direct the youth musical “Matilda Jr.” in June. The full production of “Matilda” won four Tony awards, and tells the story of a young girl who dreams of a better life. Packed with high energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be rooting for the children who are out to teach the grownups a lesson in this endearing story of a little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Performances will be June 16 and June 18-21.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will return to the Engle Lane stage in July, directed by Mark Fulkerson, who directed “The Ark” at the theater this year. One of the most enduring shows of all time, it is a reimaging of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacbo, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. The musical is full of catchy songs, including the classics “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door” and is appropriate for audiences of all ages. Performance dates will be July 14 and July 16-19.

Disney’s “Newsies” takes the stage Aug. 11 and Aug. 13-16 directed by Samantha Farb. The winner of two Tony awards on Broadway, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story. Set in turn of the century New York City, “Newsies” is packed with thrills and a message for the whole family.

Ellen Marincic will direct the comedy “Four Old Broads” in its area premier in September. The play is the story of Beatrice Shelton, who desperately needs a vacation if she can just convince her best friend Eaddy Mae Clayton to get with her. Unfortunately, things have not been pleasant at the assisted living facility. One friend is losing her memory and another is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. A mystery unfolds as the gals try to figure out what is going on because if they can solve the mystery, they might make it to the cruise ship for vacation after all. Performances will be Sept. 8 and Sept. 10-13.

The season concludes with Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” scheduled Oct. 6 and Oct. 8-11. The winner of three Tony awards on Broadway, this witty comedy musical has delighted audiences with all the panache of the screen sensation along with a little bit of extra theatrical flair added for the stage. “Young Frankenstein” promises to be “monstrously good entertainment” and will be directed by Nik Frig.

Season ticket packages start at $70 for all six productions, which represents s 45% savings off of individual general admission ticket prices. You may call the box office at 815-672-3584 and leave a message to reserve 2024 season tickets for the season. For more information about Community Players of Streator, Inc,, a not-for-profit 501c3, visit englelane.org or follow their Facebook page “Engle Lane Theatre.”