Tickets now on sale for ‘White Christmas’ at Woodstock Opera House

John Barnett (left) and Katie Yore, portraying Bob Wallace and Betty Haynes respectively, perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of "White Christmas" at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock in this undated Shaw Local News Network file photo. The 2023 performances begin on Friday, Nov. 17. (Matthew Apgar)

Theatre 121′s production of “White Christmas” is coming to the Woodstock Opera House to kick off the holidays with a festive, family-friendly musical.

Tickets are now on sale for the performances, which begin on Friday, Nov. 17.

The show runs 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 3. There also will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday performances Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, as well as a 4 p.m. show on Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to the opera house’s website, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” tells the story of two veterans, who have a song-and-dance act after World War II, as they follow a duo of singing sisters on their way to their Christmas show. The score features songs like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep is the Ocean” and, of course, the holiday classic title song.

The show is appropriate for all ages.

The show is based on the Paramount Pictures film, written for screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panam and Melvin Frank, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, according to the website.

Ticket prices are $20-$26 for adults, $18-$24 for seniors and $10-$16 for students.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit woodstockoperahouse.com.