Baseball: Whiteford DVS captures DuPage River Pony League title

CREST HILL – In the 2023 DuPage River Pony Championship game, Whiteford DVS defeated Channahon Von Holten Eye Care 5-3 to win the title.
In the bottom of the first inning, Whiteford scored to take a 1-0 lead. Joey Gagliano reached on an infield error and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Jeremy Carter. In the bottom of the second, Whiteford added to its lead, scoring two more runs on RBI doubles by Logan Tunt and Gagliano. Whiteford scored another run to increase the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third on a single by Nick Noto, who then stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a ground out by Joe Gieser.
In the top of the fifth, Channahon rallied for three runs. Oliver Churmovic started the inning by reaching on an infield error, Reed Gummerson was hit by a pitch, and Joey Chiappini followed with a double, driving in Channahon’s first two runs. Chiappini scored on a single by Mason Berscheld, cutting the Whiteford lead to 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Winning pitcher and tournament MVP Justin Wonsowski led off the Whiteford fifth with a triple and scored on an infield out by Gieser to increase the Whiteford lead to 5-3.
In the top of the seventh inning with two outs, Channahon’s Grant Schumacher doubled and was thrown out attempting to reach third to end the game.
In the third-place game, Crest Hill Sports Huddle defeated St. Joe’s Farkas Funeral Home 19-4.