Aurora Christian Schools ex-board member charged with sex abuse of multiple minors, FBI investigating

A now-former school board member of Aurora Christian Schools was charged after authorities alleged he sexually abused multiple minors, including one over several years, authorities said.

Michael Robert Herbert, 55, was charged on May 14 and transported to the Kane County Adult Justice Center. At his initial hearing May 15, he was ordered held without release pending trial, authorities said.

Aurora police announced Friday night that the FBI is now involved in an ongoing criminal investigation because some of Herbert’s alleged actions happened outside of Illinois.

Herbert is charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17, three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two separate felonies for alleged involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, Aurora police said in a news release. He also is charged with felony possession of child sexual abuse material.

If convicted of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor under 17, a Class X felony, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Police said in December 2025, a man in his 20s reported that he had been the victim of child sexual abuse beginning when he was a young teenager.

“During the investigation, detectives learned Herbert allegedly used a trusted relationship to groom and abuse the victim over several years within the Aurora community and other jurisdictions, allegedly providing gifts, money, and other incentives as part of the ongoing manipulation and abuse,” police said in the release.

Police said their investigation indicated that Herbert may have had similar interactions with other male victims who were minors based on the department’s own evidence and reports made to law enforcement agencies.

Since Herbert’s arrest, Aurora police said in a Friday night update that they have identified additional potential victims of his, including males previously unknown to investigators “who reported being abused by Herbert during their youth,” Aurora police said in a release.

Authorities said the alleged incidents occurred at multiple locations across the city of Aurora and outside of Illinois.

The FBI is assisting Aurora police to help determine if there are additional potential victims and to investigate the claims.

Collette House, superintendent of Aurora Christian Schools, which also has a Sycamore campus, said in a statement Friday that Herbert isn’t on the school board anymore.

“The allegations brought to our attention over the last 24 hours are deeply disturbing. Mike Herbert no longer serves on the Aurora Christian Schools Board,” House said. “We take this matter seriously and will continue to cooperate with the Aurora Police Department in its investigation. We work tirelessly to provide a safe and supportive environment for students, and remain committed to responding to this matter with the seriousness, care, and urgency required.”

The police investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, or who believes they may have had contact with Herbert under similar circumstances, is encouraged to contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500.

Herbert is due back in court May 27.

This story was updated at 8:51 p.m. May 15, 2026, with further information released by the Aurora Police Department.