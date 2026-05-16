2 men shot in Aurora, schools placed on temporary ‘hold-in-place’ status

Two men suffering gunshot wounds in Aurora were transported to local hospitals in incidents the police say “are related.”

Both men were treated with injuries that were not life-threatening and have since been released from the hospital.

During an Aurora Police Department search for people involved in the incident, several nearby schools and childcare facilities were temporarily placed on “hold-in-place” status.

Those safety restrictions have since been lifted, according to a police release.

No suspects were in custody as of Friday afternoon.

The police responded to gunfire in the 2000 block of West Downer Place around 9:33 a.m. Friday.

Police say initial information indicates gunfire occurred between people from at least two vehicles in a parking lot, according to the release.

Police discovered a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders treated the man before transporting him to the hospital.

Police say a short time later, a second male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at another hospital for treatment.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the incidents are related,” police said in the release. “The incident appears to have been targeted, and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the broader community.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Police K9 teams, drone operators, and outside assisting agencies searched for evidence and anyone involved in the incident in the area.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact police at 630-256-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.