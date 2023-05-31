The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 30

GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way East 1, Hinsdale Central 0: At Tinley Park, Bre Herlihy’s goal in the ninth minute proved to be the difference as the Griffins clinched the program’s first state berth with a win Tuesday in the Class 3A Andrew Supersectional.
Guess who’s heading to IHSA State??? Congrats to Girls Soccer winning their SuperSectional 1-0!!! Semi Finals 7pm Friday at North Central College! pic.twitter.com/jQPKdPCIcJ— LW East Athletics (@LWEastAthletics) May 30, 2023
Herlihy scored off an assist from Emily Herlihy in the ninth minute, and keeper Mattea Arroyo made the lone goal stand to earn the shutout.
Lincoln-Way East will meet O’Fallon in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at North Central College in Naperville.
O’Fallon 2, Plainfield North 1 (PKs): At Bloomington, Tessa Fagerson broke a scoreless draw and gave Plainfield North the lead 56 seconds into the second half, but the Tigers eventually fell in a PK shootout, 5-3, in the Class 3A Bloomington Supersectional.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the host Warriors battled through two close sets but lost to O’Fallon 25-22, 27-25 in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional championship.