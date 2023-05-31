May 30, 2023
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 30

Lincoln-Way East girls soccer clinches spot in Class 3A state tournament

By Shaw Local News Network

GIRLS SOCCER

Lincoln-Way East 1, Hinsdale Central 0: At Tinley Park, Bre Herlihy’s goal in the ninth minute proved to be the difference as the Griffins clinched the program’s first state berth with a win Tuesday in the Class 3A Andrew Supersectional.

Herlihy scored off an assist from Emily Herlihy in the ninth minute, and keeper Mattea Arroyo made the lone goal stand to earn the shutout.

Lincoln-Way East will meet O’Fallon in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

O’Fallon 2, Plainfield North 1 (PKs): At Bloomington, Tessa Fagerson broke a scoreless draw and gave Plainfield North the lead 56 seconds into the second half, but the Tigers eventually fell in a PK shootout, 5-3, in the Class 3A Bloomington Supersectional.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the host Warriors battled through two close sets but lost to O’Fallon 25-22, 27-25 in the Lincoln-Way West Sectional championship.

