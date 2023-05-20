The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, May 19, 2023

After earning a medal in the triple jump as a sophomore, Plainfield South junior Jahnel Bowman was ready for more than one medal this time.
In the prelims of the Class 3A girls state track and field championships at Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Bowman qualified third in the triple jump and seventh in the 400 meters for Saturday’s finals. Teammate Dana Surwillo was seventh in prelims in the pole vault, allowing her to jump Saturday. Lincoln-Way East sophomore Kyra Hayden raced to seventh in the 300 hurdles, earning a final spot after narrowly missing in the 100 hurdles.
Jaiden Knoop qualified fifth in the pole vault for the Griffins. Asha-Pierre Antoine is sitting seventh in the triple jump. Alaina Pollard made her spot in the high jump and is sitting 15th. Other Griffins to compete Friday included Kendall Crossley (10th, 300 hurdles), and Destiny Johnson (21st discus). Chinenye Ifeajekwu of Bolingbrook led the 4x100 relay team to a finals berth, finishing eighth, and made the finals in the 400 meters in ninth place.
Tania Miller of Romeoville is seventh after prelims in the 100 and took 10th in the 200. Plainfield North qualified the 4x200 relay in third place and the 4x400 in fourth.
Joliet West also earned a spot in the 4x400, sitting ninth. Jocelyn Trotter qualified eighth in the high jump, and the Bengals’ 4x200 ran ninth. Alanah Smith earned a spot in the 200 finals placing eighth.
Maciah Marszalek of Joliet Central (14th in the 400 meters), Sydney Fontaine of Lockport (18th, 400 meters), Eliana Culpepper of Minooka (19th, 400 meters), Ava Mabry-Spencer of Plainfield East (21st, 100 meters), Janellisa Oceguera of Joliet West (22nd, 800 meters), Nadia Bowman of Lincoln-Way Central (29th, 800 meters), Sophia Flowers of Romeoville (30th, 800 meters), Gabriella Bush of Lincoln-Way Central (16th, pole vault), Nikki Kuchyt of Lockport (23rd, pole vault), Kylie Koehler of Lincoln-Way Central (23rd, pole vault), Elissa Perkins of Plainfield East (14th, long jump) and Grace Griffin of Romeoville (18th, triple jump) also competed Friday.
In the Class 2A session, Joliet Catholic freshman Symone Holman competed in three events, earning a finals spot in the long jump, where she finished 11th. Ella Heinen (33rd, 800 meters), Claire Blotnik (21st, 1,600 meters) and the 4x800 relay team for the Angels raced Friday.
Natalie Papes came in 13th in the pole vault for Providence Catholic. Olivia Fitzgibbon competed in the triple jump, placing 28th overall.
Boys Water Polo
York 22, Lincoln-Way West 8: At IHSA State Finals in Lincolnshire, Ian Kettleson scored three goals to lead West (25-5-1). Matt Wolf, Sean Gearman, Brayden Beckes, Jack Portwood and Carson Webb added goals for the Warriors in the loss.
Baseball
Joliet West 5, Shepard 1: At Joliet, the Tigers got two hits from Joe Lukancic and RBIs from James Love, Zakry Tarrant and Aydan Lasson. West closed the regular season 23-9.
Benet Academy 6, Bolingbrook 2: At Lisle, Ben White had two hits including an RBI double to lead the Raiders. Fernando Sosa had the other RBI for Bolingbrook (9-22).
St. Laurence 9, Lockport 2: At Burbank, Jake Moerman had an RBI double to lead the Porters in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament. Ryan Groberski had a double and scored for Lockport (19-12).
Lincoln-Way East 8, Neuqua Valley 5: At Frankfort, Aiden Knipper and John Connors had two RBIs each to lead the Griffins. Tyler Bell, Josh Safarik and Connor Bird had RBI singles for East (27-7).
Lincoln-Way West 7, Willowbrook 3: At Villa Park, four Warriors pitchers combined to strike out 12 hitters in the nonconference contest. Dominic Saso had two hits and drove in three, and Kaleb Wilkey had a pair of hits including a triple for West (24-8).
Softball
Coal City 5, Seneca 4: At the Class 2A Coal City Regional, freshman Khloe Picard’s two-out double in the last of the sixth inning scored Jadyn Shaw and Madalyn Pederson with the go-ahead runs to secure the regional title for the Coalers.
Coal City (29-8) advances to the Pontiac Sectional, where it will face top-seeded Herscher on Wednesday.
Tessa Krull homered and struck out five to lead Seneca (23-9-1).
Oswego 6, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders were held to three hits in the regular-season finale. Isabella Farias had a triple, while Diamond Samuels and Marie Nelson singled for Bolingbrook (2-26).
Girls Soccer
Herscher 6, Coal City 2: At the Class 1A Manteno Sectional, the Coalers’ season came to an end in the sectional championship match.
Cara Planeta scored a goal on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to one late in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to stop Herscher from winning its second sectional title in a row. Coal City closed the season at 12-8-2.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Sandburg 1: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional in New Lenox, after falling behind 1-0, Kylie Murphy scored. Then with a minute left, Morgan Sallese scored the game-winner. West (13-6-3) will move on to the Shepard Sectional on Tuesday against Lincoln-Way East.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Mother McAuley 1: At the Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional in Chicago, the second-seeded Griffins captured their third regional title in a row. East (17-4) will face Lincoln-Way West at the Shepard Sectional on Tuesday.
Lemont 3, Wheaton Academy 1: At the Class 2A Lemont Regional, Lemont earned the regional crown just in time for the seniors to graduate Friday night. As the second seed, Lemont (16-5-1) advances to the Nazareth Academy Sectional on Tuesday night to face Hinsdale South.
Lockport 4, Naperville Central 0: At the Class 3A West Aurora Regional, the fifth-seeded Porters jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead and rolled to the regional title with the shutout. Lockport (21-2-1) will face Metea Valley in the East Aurora Sectional semifinals Tuesday.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Joliet West 0: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional in New Lenox, the Knights captured their fifth straight regional title. Top-seeded LWC (17-1-2) will face Andrew at the Shepard Sectional on Tuesday.
Joliet West closed out the season 11-13.
Boys Volleyball
Lyons Township 2, Lockport 1: At Lockport, the Porters fell to the Lions 27-29, 25-20, 13-15. Lockport (25-9) was led by Wade Welke with 11 kills and seven digs, Evan Dziadkowiec with 33 assists, Josh Bluhm with two blocks and Kevin Rodriguez with 17 digs.