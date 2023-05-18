The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Bolingbrook and Plainfield North will be well represented at the state meet next week. Bolingbrook qualified three relays – the 4x100 meters, 4x400 and 4x800 – and had two individual qualifiers at the Class 3A Plainfield North Sectional on Wednesday.
Ifechukwu Inoma won the 400 meters, and Hussein Almousawi qualified in the 800 in a race that saw nine runners qualify for next weekend.
Plainfield North qualified the 4x800 and 4x400 relays and earned individual spots from Demir Ashiru in the 300 hurdles, Keith Cyracus in the long jump, Oliver Burns and Quinn Davis in the 3,200, and Nik Cardillo and Kwam Amoo-Otoo in the triple jump.
Quentin Peterson qualified in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and ran on Lemont’s 4x200 relay.
Plainfield East qualified the 4x200 relay, as well as Ehi Ogbomo in the long and triple jumps.
Class 2A Kankakee Sectional: At Kankakee, Providence Catholic advanced a relay and five individual qualifiers for next week’s state meet at Eastern Illinois. Luke Leverett won the 100 and 200 and ran with Joe Baumhardt, Jude Horak and Jack Tess in the Celtics’ 4x200 relay. Mason Straight won the pole vault, and teammate Matthew Velasquez also made the qualifying mark.
Adrian Washington qualified in four events for Joliet Catholic – the 100, long jump and 4x100 and 4x200 relays. HJ Grigsby earned a spot at state in the long jump and high jump to go with two relays.
Collin Dames of Coal City won the discus to qualify for state.
Class 1A Seneca Sectional: At Seneca, the host Irish ran second in the team race and qualified five individuals. Sam Churchill won the pole vault, Chris Poyner captured the 400, Nathan Grant took top honors in the high jump, and Collin Wright won the long jump. Alex Bogner-Caldwell qualified in the shot put for Seneca.
Danny Kuban won the 300 hurdles and qualified in the pole vault for Reed-Custer. Jahvonne Rolle qualified in the discus for Peotone, and Wilmington qualified its 4x400 relay for state.
Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Morris qualified three individuals for next weekend’s state meet. Noah Smith won the 300 hurdles and qualified in the 110 high hurdles. Kaden Welch made it in the 1,600, and Broc Grogan won the long jump for Morris.
Baseball
Reed-Custer 15, Beecher 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, Joe Stellano faced two over the minimum in a four-inning no-hitter for the Comets in the regional semifinals. Joe Bembenek had three hits and drove in three runs, and Cole Goodwin also had three RBIs for R-C (22-7). Colin and Connor Esparza and Jake McPherson each knocked in a pair of runs for the Comets, who will face the winner of Manteno and Bishop McNamara in Saturday’s regional final.
Lemont 12, Argo 1 (5 inn.): At Summit, Lemont scored in every inning but one in its rout of the Argonauts in a South Suburban Conference game. Brandon Johnson, Conor Murray and Joe Pender drove in a pair of runs each as Lemont (26-6, 18-0 SSC) completed conference play unbeaten.
Morris 5, Streator 2: At Streator, Brett Bounds and Jack Wheeler teamed up to strike out seven to lead Morris in a nonconference game. At the plate, AJ Zweeres had three hits, and Griffin Zweeres and Will Knapp had two hits each for Morris (25-4).
Lincoln-Way East 8, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: At Frankfort, the Griffins exacted revenge on the Vikings for a one-run loss earlier in the week by scoring early and never looking back in a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. John Connors had three RBIs, and Matt Hudik drove in two for East (26-7, 11-2).
Softball
Seneca 4, Peotone 1: At the Class 2A Coal City Regional, Tessa Krull was untouchable for the Irish in the regional semifinal against the Blue Devils. She struck out 13 and scattered seven hits as Seneca (23-8-1) advanced to Friday’s regional final against the host Coalers. Neely Hougas homered, and Kennedy Hartwig and Camryn Stecken also had RBIs for the Irish.
Streator-Woodland 16, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 1A Dwight regional, the third-seeded Warriors held the Panthers to one hit. Kayla Scheuber had a single for G-SW (5-11).
Joliet West 5, Plainfield South 0: At Joliet, Madison Jadron threw a two-hit shutout as the Tigers wrapped up play in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Jadron, Hope Hughes, Mackenzie Farkas and Shelby Fraser had RBIs for West (14-12, 10-4).
Oswego East 10, Plainfield North 3: At Owego, Alex Sikora doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers in the SPC contest. Giana Winge had an RBI double for North (16-13, 9-7).
Plainfield East 11, Romeoville 3: At Romeoville, the big bat of Lauren Brock led the Bengals to the SPC win, as her two hits and three RBIs led the way for East (14-14, 8-8). Senior Amber Necas pitched a complete game, striking out eight for the Bengals. Delaney Giacomo had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs for the Spartans (5-18, 3-12).
Minooka 6, West Aurora 2: At Minooka, Gracie Anderson smacked a three-run home run in the first inning to lead the Indians to the SPC win. Kara Haacke drove in two runs, and Taylor Mackin struck out six for Minooka (17-15, 9-5).
Lockport 4, Joliet Catholic 3: At Lockport, Morgan Spadarek’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh brought home Mikayla Cvitanovich with the winning run to complete a three-run comeback for the Porters. Peyton Kryza started the comeback with an RBI single, and Brooke Keltner added an RBI single to tie it three pitches later. Kelcie McGraw struck out 11 to lead Lockport (25-6).
Camryn Kinsella knocked in a pair of runs, and Addie Fanter homered for JCA (20-10).
Morris 5, LaSalle-Peru 4: At Morris, Kylee Claypool singled home Addison Stacy in the bottom of the seventh to give Morris the walk-off win. Ella Davis got the win, striking out four, and Alyssa Jepson tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Morris (22-11, 9-5 in the I8).
Girls Soccer
Streator 2, Morris 0: At the Class 2A Streator Regional, the host Bulldogs ended Morris’ season with a record of 12-8-3. Maggie Stuebinger made 15 saves against two goals allowed for Morris, which managed only five shots on goal to Streator’s 18.
Boys Lacrosse
Lockport 16, Brother Rice 2: At the St. Rita Sectional in Lockport, the sixth-seeded Porters jumped out to an 8-1 halftime advantage and moved into the sectional quarterfinals against the host Mustangs on Monday.
Minooka 13, Bloomington Central Catholic 2: At the Washington Sectional in Minooka, the Indians advanced to Monday’s sectional quarterfinal against Normal Community with the win.