The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, April 21, 2023

Lincoln-Way East captured the team title at the Gary Haupert Invitational at Thornwood Friday night.
The Griffins got a huge boost by placing 1-2 in the triple jump. Uche Ezeigwe and Dedrick Richardson took the top of the medal stand.
Bolingbrook took third in the team race.
The Raiders won the 3,200-meter relay with the team of Joshua Stewart, Sean O’Connell, Benjamin Cabas and Aidan Rybialek. Ifechukwu Inoma won the 400 meters, Caleb Nilsen the Pole Vault and Kamsiyoc Ifeajekwu the 800 for Bolingbrook.
Minooka Conference of Champions Meet: At Minooka, the host Indians placed fourth overall and hauled in a number of indivdiual titles. Zach Balzer took the 3,200, DH Smith the 110 high hurdles, Cayden Garcia the shot put and Andrew Undesser the pole vault. John Falcon won the triple jump for Lockport.
Baseball
Stagg 7, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At New Lenox, Liam Arsich had three hits and two knocked in for the Knights in the SouthWest Suburban Conference tilt. Braden Meyer and Jack Barrett had two hits apiece for LWC (10-6, 2-2 in the SWSC).
Reed-Custer 6, Dwight 2: At Dwight, Colin Esparza hit a two-run home run and Wesley Shats added a solo shot for the Comets. Kyle Fordonski and Joe Bembenek combined to strikeout seven for RC (13-3). Evan Sandeno and Joey Starks had RBIs for Dwight (8-9).
Seneca 12, Streator 11: At Streator, a wild last inning provided a wild win for the Irish. The visitors plated five runs in the top of the seventh to erase a four run deficit. Austin Aldrige drove in two runs for Seneca (8-6).
Minooka 7, Oswego 6 (9 inn.): At Minooka, Sully Minor took one for the team as the Indians outlasted the Panthers in an extra inning Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Minor was hit by a pitch in the last of the ninth. Nate George clubbed two solo home runs for Minooka.
Providence Catholic 12, St. Patrick 2 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, back-to-back five run frames lifted the Celtics in the East Suburban Catholic Conference contest. Jude Allen drove in three runs, Nate O’Donnell a pair and Enzo Infelise homered for PC (14-2, 6-1 in the ESCC).
Wilmington 10, Herscher 0 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, Reid Juster tripled and drove in three as the Wildcats evened their season mark at 7-7. Lucas Rink and Kyle Farrell drove in two apiece for Wilmington.
Lincoln-Way West 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: At New Lenox, Colton Kachinsky threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts and Connor Essenburg smacked a three-run home run for West in the SWSC contest. Tyler Koscinski scored three times for the Warriors (14-4, 5-1 in the SWSC).
Plainfield North 7, Yorkville 3: At Yorkville, Jey Guiliano and Kyle Demay combined to strike out eight in the conference win for the Tigers. guiliano also added an RBI for PN (9-7, 5-3 in the SPC).
Plainfield Central 10, Joliet West 3: At Joliet, Gavin Garnica had a double and drove in four runs for the Wildcats in the SPC contest. Colin Bailye added three RBI as PC picked up its 15th win of the season. The Wildcats are now 15-5, 2-0 in the SPC. West Joe Lukancic had a pair of RBIs for West (8-7, 3-2 in the SPC).
Softball
St. Anne 25, Gardner-South Wilmington 22: At St. Anne, the Panthers dropped a wild back-and-forth contest to the Cardinals. GSW fell to 4-8, 3-3 in the River Valley Conference.
Joliet Catholic Academy 12, Coal City 11: At Joliet, Alina Schlageter’s RBI single int he bottom of the seventh provided the winning run for the Angels. Schlageter accounted for four runs knocked in on the day. Mack Brow and Sydney Walker each drove in two for JCA (14-5). Abby Gagliardo had three hits and four knocked in to lead the Lady Coalers (18-4).
Joliet West 10, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, Brooke Schwall homered as part of a three hit, three RBI day for the Tigers. Madison Jadron struck out nine and drove in two runs for JW (6-6, 3-2 in the SPC).
Morris 9, Sandwich 8: At Sandwich, Morris rallied from an early five-run deficit to secure the Interstate Eight win. Ella Davis drove in four runs and struck out nine from the circle to lead Morris (13-4, 4-1 in the I8).
Sandburg 13, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders fell behind early in the SWSC matchup and never could catch back up. Diamond Samuels doubled and drove in a pair for The Brook (2-13, 0-6 in the SWSC).
Seneca 10, Streator 1: At Streator, Sam Vandevelde homered as part of a four-hit, two-RBI night to lead the Lady Irish in a nonconference contest. Camryn Stecken drove in three runs and Alyssa Zellers and Lexie Buis each knocked in a pair and Tessa Krull struck out 10 for Seneca (13-3).
Romeoville 13, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): At Romeoville, the Spartans smacked 12 hits in the five-inning win over the Steelmen in the SPC. Rylee Teel had four RBIs and Delany Giacomo three for Romeoville (3-7, 1-3 in the SPC. Krista Sierra and Maydelih Lairos had RBIs for JC (2-9, 0-4 in the SPC).
Bishop McNamara 10, Reed-Custer 7: At Kankakee, Grace Cavanaugh homered, doubled and accounted for four runs driven in for the Comets in the nonconference contest. Jessica Janopoulos, Addison Brown and Delaney Bruciak drove in runs for RC (4-9).
Girls Track and Field
Carlson-Anderson Classic: At Batavia, Plainfield East ran second to the host Bulldogs and came away with a number of top finishes. Ava Mabry-Spencer and Courtney McDonald finished 1-2 in the 100 meters. Jocelyn Trotter took top honors in the high jump and Elissa Perkins did the same in the triple jump for the Bengals.
Neuqua Valley Girls Invite: At Naperville, Plainfield North ran third and had an individual champion in the 300 hurdles. Natalie Liapis crossed the line in the top spot in 49.28 for the Tigers. The foursome of Tessa Russo, Lindsey Wenz, Lauren Dellangelo and Alex Eydenberg captured the 1600 relay. Minooka ran sixth in the team race and took home a title in the 3,200 relay from the team of Maya Ledesma, Cassie Fuhrman, Cassie Brushhaber and Gabrielle Kics,
Girls Soccer
Providence Catholic 2, Washington 1: At Springfield, the Celtics opened play in the Sacred Heart-Griffin tournament with a win over the Panthers. PC improved to 5-10-1 on the season.