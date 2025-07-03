Joliet woman accused of causing dog to suffer from heat stroke, leading to euthanasia

A 14-year-old Labrador retriever named Bear was euthanized after a Joliet woman allegedly caused the dog to suffer a heat stroke, police said.

On Wednesday, Kerrie Swick, 58, was arrested on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty in connection with Bear’s death.

Joliet Township Animal Control contacted officers on Wednesday about a possible animal cruelty incident at a residence in the 500 block of Springwood Drive, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned Swick had contacted animal control about 9:30 a.m. the same day for assistance in moving Bear from the backyard to a vehicle so the dog could be taken to a vet for an evaluation, English said.

“A Joliet Township Animal Control representative responded to the residence and located the dog in the back yard without proper shelter, food or water,” English said.

Officers learned the dog had been outside about 8 p.m. July 1 and was in “grave condition,” English said.

Staff at a Plainfield veterinary center determined Bear had an internal temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit and suffered a heat stroke, English said.

Bear was “humanely euthanized due to its poor medical condition,” he said.

“The Joliet Police Department reminds the public to take extra precautions to protect their pets during periods of extreme heat. Please keep a watchful eye on your animals and ensure they have access to shade, food, and plenty of fresh water,” English said.