Traffic alert: Street closures, parking information for Joliet fireworks tonight

People gather near the Cass Street Bridge in Joliet for the fireworks show. The fireworks show was the culmination of the annual Independence Day celebration at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

There will be parking lot closures and traffic alterations around Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., for the city of Joliet’s annual Independence Day celebration.

The event will be 6 to 10 p.m. and feature live music from four bands, kids’ games and food and beverage vendors, and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

The Joliet Police Department is reminding those who will be in the area or attending the event to plan for traffic delays and a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area during the time of the festivities.

Joliet police will be on site for traffic control, event security, and for a police presence.

STREET CLOSURES

Starting at 5 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

•North Bluff Street, from West Jefferson Street to Western Avenue.

•South Des Plaines Street, from West Washington Street to West Marion Street.

•South Joliet Street, from West Washington Street to Lafayette Street.

•Lafayette Street from South Des Plaines Street to South Joliet Street.

PARKING

The city parking lot at the southwest corner of West Washington Street and South Joliet Street will be closed starting at 5 p.m.

•General parking: Normal on-street parking surrounding the event.

•Handicapped/motorcycle parking will be North Bluff Street lot, south of West Jefferson Street, on the west side of the street.

•Vendor parking will be at the Bicentennial Park bandshell north lot, south of Western Avenue.

In accordance with Illinois law, Joliet Police will also be operating drone technology at the event to allow for real-time public safety monitoring by a certified drone pilot.

Joliet Police request attendees to immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.

For more info, visit www.joliet.gov/fireworks