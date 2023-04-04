The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, April 3, 2023

Abby Johnson hit the second pitch she saw in the bottom of the seventh over the center field fence for a 5-4 walk-off win for Providence Catholic over Loyola Academy on Monday. Kaylinn Kundrat went the distance, striking out three and contributing a pair of RBIs for Providence (3-3).
Lemont 10, Downers Grove North 0: At Lemont, Avaree Taylor hit a grand slam in the fourth, and that was all Lemont and Sage Mardjetko needed in the nonconference win. Mardjetko struck out 14 and allowed two hits for Lemont (3-0).
Minooka 8, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Minooka, Madison Kelly hit a grand slam, and Rylee Boyd tripled and drove in two for Minooka (2-2). Amanda Martinek drove in a pair for East (4-1).
Marist 4, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At New Lenox, Sarah Kmak homered, and Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out nine for the Knights (2-3).
Plainfield North 7, Mascoutah 6: At Mascoutah, Brooke Furman hit a three-run homer for the Tigers in their win downstate. Gianna Winge and Addison Conrad also drove in runs for the Tigers (3-3).
Lincoln-Way West 8, Downers Grove South 0: At Downers Grove, Reese Rourke went the distance for West, allowing three hits while striking out 11. Molly Finn tripled and drove in two. Cam Ball also drove in a pair for the Warriors (5-1).
Seneca 4, Prairie Central 1: At Fairbury, Audrey McNabb homered and drove in two for the Irish in the Tri-County Conference contest. Callee Bauer doubled and tripled for Seneca (5-1, 4-0 TCC).
Coal City 16, Wilmington 5 (6 inn.): At Wilmington, the Coalers raced out to a 9-0 lead behind four RBIs from Abby Gagliardo and two each from Kerigan Copes, Makayla Henline and Khloe Picard. Coal City improved to 5-2, 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight. Alyssa Johnston hit a home run for Wilmington (2-6, 0-3).
Manteno 15, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, Addison Brown had a sacrifice fly for the Comets (1-3, 0-2 ICE).
Streator 8, Peotone 2: At Peotone, Sophie Klawitter recorded seven strikeouts for Peotone in the ICE contest. Mackenzie Strough had an RBI for the Blue Devils (1-3, 0-3).
Baseball
Minooka 10, Plainfield Central 7: At Minooka, a five-run fifth inning lifted the Indians in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Nate George clubbed a home run and knocked in five for Minooka (6-1-1). Andrew Forillo also hit one out for Minooka. Hector Corona, Sam Bathan and Taylor Kujak had two RBIs each for the Wildcats (7-3).
Lockport 11, Andrew 1 (6 inn.): At Lockport, Cal Korosa struck out four in five innings of work for the Porters. Ryan Groberski had two RBIs for the Porters (7-1).
Manteno 1, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Jake McPherson followed his perfect game with a stellar six-inning outing in the Illinois Central Eight loss. He allowed six hits while striking out six. R-C (4-3, 2-1 ICE) managed only one hit, from McPherson.
Wilmington 2, Coal City 1: At Wilmington, Joe Allgood singled in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Cade McCubbin with what turned out to be the winning run in the ICE contest. Lucas Rink went the distance for Wilmington (2-4, 1-2). Carter Garrelts struck out five for Coal City (3-3, 2-1).
Joliet West 2, West Aurora 0: At Aurora, Juan Rico struck out seven over five innings to lift the Tigers in the SPC contest. Joe Lukancic had two hits for West (4-2, 1-0).
Morris 6, Sandwich 3: At Morris, Landon VanDyke struck out seven in four innings to lead Morris in the Interstate 8 game. Jack Wheeler and Brett Bounds had two hits each for Morris (6-2, 1-0).
Yorkville 12, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, Colin Lamb and Jacob Rosenquist had hits for the Bengals in the SPC opener. East fell to 1-6, 0-1 in the SPC.
Providence Catholic 4, DePaul College Prep 1: At Chicago, Ryan Hussey fanned eight in just over four innings for Providence. Enzo Infelise had three hits and drove in two for the Celtics (6-1).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Bolingbrook 5: At Bolingbrook, the visitors plated three in the top of the seventh to secure the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Ben White, Julian Rosales and Matt Washington had RBIs for the Raiders (3-4, 0-1).
Oswego East 9, Joliet Central 4: At Oswego, Jay Zepeda, Rafael Rodriguez, Diego Gutierrez and Noah Whitlock drove in runs for the Steelmen in their SPC loss. Central fell to 3-6, 0-1 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Stagg 3: At Frankfort, Aiden Knipper doubled and drove in three for East in the SWSC contest. John Connors and Trevor Fishman drove in a pair for the Griffins (8-1).
Oswego 11, Romeoville 1 (6 inn.): At Oswego, Jonny Lee had two hits to lead the Spartans in the SPC opener. Oswego managed to push runs across in five of the six innings. Romeoville fell to 4-4 overall, 0-1 in the SPC.
Streator 7, Peotone 1: At Peotone, the Blue Devils fell behind early in the ICE game. Hunter Becker struck out four, and Ruben Velasco had an RBI for Peotone (0-6, 0-3).
Monsignor Pace 9, Lemont 8: At Miami, Andrew Phelan hit a three-run triple and Noah Taylor smacked a two-run homer for Lemont. Gino Fornero and Danny Militello added RBIs for Lemont (4-2).
Monsignor Pace 11, Lemont 8: At Miami, Brandon Johnson and Pat Gardner homered for Lemont in the second game of its Florida trip. Gavin Kelby added three hits for Lemont (4-3).
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Joliet West 0: At New Lenox, Jaden Didrickson had five kills and five blocks, and Brock Nelson had four digs as Central beat the Tigers 25-20, 25-21. The Knights improved to 4-4 overall.
Lincoln-Way West 2, St. Rita 1: At New Lenox, Garrett Konopack dished out 21 assists to lead the Warriors to a 21-25, 25-17, 25-16 win over the visiting Mustangs. Connor Studer added 14 kills and six digs for West (7-2).
Boys Track and Field
Lincoln-Way West 66, Providence Catholic 63: At New Lenox, Tyler Gadson, Brendan Vlasak, Maxwell Slater, Spencer Thompson, Jack Towner, Drew Munch and Colin Ryan were winners for West. Jude Horak, Joe Baumhardt, Andrew Dau, Vince Murphy and Xander Stoub were winners for Providence.
Girls Track and Field
Providence Catholic 62, Lincoln-Way West 56: At New Lenox, Alanah Smith captured the 100 and 200 meters for West, and Olivia Fitzgibbon took home a pair of wins for Providence.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield North 9, West Aurora 0: At Aurora, Tessa Fagerson scored a hat trick for the Tigers. North (6-1-1) recorded its sixth shutout of the season.
Plainfield South 2, Bolingbrook 1: At Bolingbrook, the Cougars improved to 7-1 with the nonconference win over the Raiders (1-4-2).