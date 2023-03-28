The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, March 27, 2023

Perfection achieved for Jack McPherson and Reed-Custer.
McPherson faced the minimum number of Herscher hitters over five innings in the Comets’ 10-0 win Monday afternoon. McPherson struck out 14 and threw 43 strikes on only 61 pitches. At the plate, Brady Tyree and Joe Bembenek drove in a pair of runs for RC (3-0).
Plainfield North 13, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, an 11-run third inning was all the Tigers needed to open up the Southwest Prairie Conference season. Jack Fagerson and Luke Brown each drove in three for North (2-0, 1-0 in the SPC). Aiden Zelenski homered and drove in two for the Tigers. Jose Leal Archila had an RBI for Central (3-3. 0-1).
Providence 13, Fenwick 3 (5 inn.): At Oak Park, Enzo Infelise had four hits and knocked in three for the Celtics in the Chicago Catholic League win. Gavin Gomez doubled and also drove in three for PC (3-0, 1-0).
Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At Bourbonnais, the Griffins broke a tie ball game with a three-spot in the top of the sixth to earn the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Trevor Fishman drove in a pair then struck out a pair for East (6-0, 1-0).
Morris 5, Plainfield South 0: At Morris, Keegan Waters and Cody DelFavero combined to throw a perfect game in the win for Morris over the visiting Cougars. Will Knapp and Jack Wheeler had RBIs for Morris (1-2).
Lincoln-Way Central 5, York 1: At Joliet, Donnovan Dykas struck out seven Duke hitters in just over four innings to lead the Knights in the nonconference contest in Joliet. Collin Mowry, Braden Meyer, Jack Novak and Landon Mensik had RBIs for Central (3-0).
Joliet Catholic 7, Oswego 5 (8 inn.): At Oswego, Jimmy Sharp drove in the tiebreaking run in the top of the eighth to lift the Hilltoppers to the win. Jake Troyner had two hits and Vinny Spotofora three for JCA (2-1-1).
Coal City 11, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): At Coal City, the Coalers scored 10 time sin the first three innings in the ICE opener for both schools. Carter Garrelts and Joe Watson combined to strike out 11 Blue Devil hitters. Derek Carlson drove in a pair for the Coalers (2-1, 1-0 in the ICE).
Manteno 4, Wilmington 1: At Manteno, Lucas Rink struck out six and had a pair of hits for the Wildcats in their ICE opener. Cade McCubbin had an RBI for Wilmington (0-3, 0-1).
Lincoln-Way West 3, University of Chicago Lab School 2: At New Lenox, Cam Buckley earned a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors. Conor Essenberg added an RBI for West (4-0).
Plainfield Central 12, Ottawa 2 (5 inn.): At Ottawa, Taylor Kujak doubled, homered and drove in a pair for the Wildcats. Phillip Carlton, J.T. Augustyniak, and Gavin Garnica all had a pair of hits for Central (3-1).
Softball
Nazareth 4, Romeoville 2: At LaGrange, Gracie Brucki doubled and Jolene Anderson had two hits for the Spartans in the nonconference tilt. Delany Giacomo had an RBI for Romeoville (2-3).
Shepard 7, Joliet West 6: At Joliet, the visitors plated five runs in the second then hung on for the nonconference win. Brooke Schwall and Sam Byrne had two hits each for the Tigers (1-2).
Lincoln-Way West 7, York 2: At Elmhurst, Olvia Calderone struck out six on the mound and homered for West in the nonconference contest. Molly Marquardt homered and drove in two and Ava Murphy had two hits for the Warriors (2-0).
Plainfield North 27, Metea Velley 15: At Aurora, the bats came alive for North as they scored more runs in the seventh inning (12) then they had in their previous two game this season. Alex Sikora homered and drove in three. Keira Suntken drove in three and Jessica Knight did so as well for the Tigers (1-2).
Coal City 9, Peotone 1: At Coal City, Masyn Kuder earned her second win of the season going five plus innings striking out eight. Jadyn Shaw and Kerrigan Copes had two hits for Coal City. Abby Gagliardo hit her first home run of the season as the Lady Coalers are 2-0 on the season, 1-0 in the ICE.
Manteno 4, Wilmington 1: At Manteno, Kaitlyn O’Donnell had two hits and Olivia Hansen tripled and went the distance on the mound for the Wildcats who fell to 2-2 on the season 0-1 in the Illinois Central Eight.
Morris 8, Sandwich 0: At Morris, Ella Davis went the distance striking out eight for Morris to open up place in the ICE. Addison Stacy and Natalie Lawton each drove in a pair for Morris (4-0, 1-0).
Herscher 16, Reed-Custer 1 4 inn.): at Herscher, Mya Beard doubled to account for the lone hit by the Comets in the conference opener for both teams. RC fell to 1-1, 0-1 in the ICE.
Andrew 4, Providence Catholic 3 (9 inn.): At Tinley Park, the Celtics tied the contest with three in the top of the six but fell in extras. Kailee O’Sullivan struck out 10 for PC (0-2) and Kaylinn Kundrat and Annika Hannigan had RBIs for the Celtics.
Girls Soccer
Plainfield North 5, Batavia 0: At Plainfield, North improved to 4-0-1 on the season with the shutout win. Tessa Fagerson 2 goals. Georgia Liapis, Emma Duval, and Sophie Carlos a goal each for the Tigers. Jenna Bearden pitched the shutout in goal - the fourth shutout of the season for North.
Reed-Custer 5, Wilmington 4: At Wilmington, the Comets outscored the Wildcats in the conference opener for both teams. RC improved to 3-1-1 overall.
Streator 3, Morris 1: At Morris, Morris fell to Streator in a nonconference match.
Joliet Catholic 2, Peotone 0: At Joliet, the Angels blanked the Blue Devils in a nonconference contest. JCA earned its first win of the season improving to 1-2-1.
Boys Tennis
Plainfield East 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Plainfield, the Warriors dropped the match to the Bengals in a nonconference contest.
Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Raiders downed the Spartans in two, 25-19, 25-17 improving to 4-3 overall.
JUCO Baseball
Joliet Junior College 17, Waubonsee 3: At Joliet, the nationally ranked Wolves rolled Monday behind an eight strike out performance from Luke Guenther and four hits from Sebastian Biggs. Brendan Sturm and Jack Klepacz each homered for JJC (14-9).