The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Joliet Central girls wrestling team used six pins defeat the Minooka Indians 42-37 on Wednesday in Joliet.
Cassie Ruiz, Chloe Wong, Eliana Paramo, Ana Franco, Wonderful Naw and Nydia Martinez had pins for Central, which is in its first season as a team.
Boys bowling
Plainfield Central 2,965, Oswego East 2,835: At Plainfield, Nick Allocco led the Wildcats with a 648 series as Central took the Southwest Prairie Conference matchup over the Wolves. Jacob Chavez rolled a 620 series, and Frankie Roberts had a 560 for Central.
Lincoln-Way West 1,951, Lincoln-Way East 1,872: At New Lenox on Tuesday, West took down East led by a team-high score of 213 from Jake Bogda and 210 from Matt Manprisio. East was led by a match-high 226 from freshman Jonas Przybylinski.
Girls bowling
Andrew 1,875, Joliet Central 1,427: At Tinley Park, Central fell to the Thunderbolts in a nonconference match.
Lisle 1,355, Peotone 1,050: At Peotone, the Blue Devils dropped a tight match to the Lions.
Boys basketball
Joliet Catholic 59, St. Edward 51: At Aurora, Drew Wills scored 18 points and Tyler Surin 15 for the Hilltoppers at the Burney Wilkie Classic at Aurora Christian. Owen Wiers added 11 for JCA (2-0).
Lincoln-Way West 70, Crete-Monee 61: At New Lenox, Jacob Bereza scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win. Eli Bach added 19 for West (2-3).
Girls basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 60, Marist 50: At New Lenox, the Knights improved to 6-1 on the season with the nonconference win over the Redhawks.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central 48, Plainfield East 31: At Joliet, the Steelmen opened up SPC dual-meet action with a win over the Bengals.