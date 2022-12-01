November 30, 2022
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Joliet Central girls wrestling wins in inaugural season

By Shaw Local News Network

The Joliet Central girls wrestling team used six pins defeat the Minooka Indians 42-37 on Wednesday in Joliet.

Cassie Ruiz, Chloe Wong, Eliana Paramo, Ana Franco, Wonderful Naw and Nydia Martinez had pins for Central, which is in its first season as a team.

Boys bowling

Plainfield Central 2,965, Oswego East 2,835: At Plainfield, Nick Allocco led the Wildcats with a 648 series as Central took the Southwest Prairie Conference matchup over the Wolves. Jacob Chavez rolled a 620 series, and Frankie Roberts had a 560 for Central.

Lincoln-Way West 1,951, Lincoln-Way East 1,872: At New Lenox on Tuesday, West took down East led by a team-high score of 213 from Jake Bogda and 210 from Matt Manprisio. East was led by a match-high 226 from freshman Jonas Przybylinski.

Girls bowling

Andrew 1,875, Joliet Central 1,427: At Tinley Park, Central fell to the Thunderbolts in a nonconference match.

Lisle 1,355, Peotone 1,050: At Peotone, the Blue Devils dropped a tight match to the Lions.

Boys basketball

Joliet Catholic 59, St. Edward 51: At Aurora, Drew Wills scored 18 points and Tyler Surin 15 for the Hilltoppers at the Burney Wilkie Classic at Aurora Christian. Owen Wiers added 11 for JCA (2-0).

Lincoln-Way West 70, Crete-Monee 61: At New Lenox, Jacob Bereza scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Warriors to the nonconference win. Eli Bach added 19 for West (2-3).

Girls basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 60, Marist 50: At New Lenox, the Knights improved to 6-1 on the season with the nonconference win over the Redhawks.

Boys wrestling

Joliet Central 48, Plainfield East 31: At Joliet, the Steelmen opened up SPC dual-meet action with a win over the Bengals.

