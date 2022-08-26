The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, August 25

Lincoln-Way West boys soccer battled Joliet West to penalty kicks and came out with a 2-1 victory Thursday at the Windy City Classic.
Rylan Decker made two penalty kick saves. Reece Eggener, Caleb Ludwig, Jack Towner and John Hernandez each converted their penalty kicks.
Minooka 2, Metea Valley 1: At Aurora, Ethan Kimbarovsky had six saves to lead Minooka to a nonconference victory.
Cael Hiser and Eli Avalos each had a goal and Ben Wolcott tallied an assist.
Morris 6, DePue 1: At Earlville, Nick Webber recorded a hat trick during a War on 34 Tournament win for Morris.
Ben Salzman added two goals, and Donovan Smith rounded out the scoring. Ryker Anderson had two assists, and Angel Valderrama and Connor Ahearn each had one.
GIRLS GOLF
Joliet Township 162, Romeoville 209: At Joliet, Jamie Daniels fired a 37 to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory over the Spartans.
McKenna Anderson shot 39 and Nina Mayfield and Jersy Hauert shot 43s.
Angela Costellanos led Romeoville with a 65.
Lincoln-Way West 192, Bolingbrook 219: At Bolingbrook, Maggie Schwerha medaled with a 43 for the Warriors in SouthWest Suburban competition.
GIRLS TENNIS
Morris 4, Coal City 1: At Coal City, Morris took all three doubles matches and received a 6-0, 6-0 win from Julia Borgstrom at No. 2 singles.
Faith Bogard and Keira Kjellesvik won, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1 doubles. Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel (No. 2) won, 6-0, 6-3, and Faith Bogard and Abby Henson (No. 3) won, 6-3, 6-4.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Plainfield South 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors defeated the Cougars in nonconference action.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Joliet Township 91, Lincoln-Way West 79: At Joliet, the Steelwomen defeated the Warriors in nonconference action.
Hailey Byrne led with wins in the 200-yard medley relay with Erin Mosier, Abby Mosier and Marlie Potocki, and an individual win in 100 yard backstroke. Abby Mosier won the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Lincoln-Way Central 106, Lincoln-Way East 80: At New Lenox, divers Angelika Zapart, Flynn Meyer and Natalie Pleffer placed top three to lead the Knights to a SWSC victory.
Callie Barker, Kayla Rompaia, Kylie Trautvetter and Nonoka Kubota also contributed with wins.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Yorkville, the Warriors battled but fell in nonconference action, 25-19, 24-26, 25-16.
Caroline Smith led the team with seven kills and four blocks. Laney Tuttle and Kaitlyn Wilkey led in digs with 27 each.
Joliet West 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Joliet, Ava Grevengoed had 10 kills and four digs to lead the Tigers to a nonconference victory, 25-18, 25-18.
Gabby Piazza had six kills and two aces, Ashlyn Noon had 23 assists, and Olivia Baxter had 11 digs.
Wilmington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, Emma Grace Strong led with nine assists, two blocks and a dig to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory, 25-18, 25-17.
Bella Reyes had six kills with Jaylee Mills and Alyssa Johnston each adding four kills. Mills added four blocks while Reyes and Lexi Liaromatis had six digs a piece.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Joliet Junior College 3, Illinois Valley Community College 0: The Wolves opened their season with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-23 road victory.
Alyssa Ohlund (Wilmington) led the Wolves with 11 kills, with Kayla Van Weelden adding 10 and Rebecca Ratajczyk (JCA) had seven.