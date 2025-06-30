Man reported missing in Joliet

Photos of Terhan Foster Gordan (Photos provided by courtesy of Trista Graves Brown)

A man has gone missing in Joliet.

Terhan Gordon, 35, was last seen in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 53 and North Broadway Street, according to a Facebook post on Monday afternoon from the Joliet Police Department.

Gordon was seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, brown sandals and a black backpack, according to police officials.

He may have been driving a silver 2009 Pontiac G6.

Gordon is 5-foot-8 in height and about 165 pounds, police said. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos over his eyebrows and neck area.

Anyone with information about Gordon’s whereabouts should contact 911 or call the Joliet Police Department at 815-726-2491.