Boys basketball: Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears receives offer from Michigan State

JOLIET — Jeremiah Fears, a sophomore-to-be at Joliet West High School, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer to play basketball at Michigan State University. Fears’ older brother, Jeremy, committed to play for coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans on Jan. 6 of this year.
As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Jeremiah Fears earned Herald-News second-team All-Area recognition after averaging 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He helped the Tigers achieve a record of 18-12, including 12-3 in the Southwest Prairie Conference, and a berth in the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional, where they lost a 65-58 decision to the host school.