June 14, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports

Boys basketball: Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears receives offer from Michigan State

Fears’ older brother, Jeremy, committed to the Spartans on Jan. 6

By Rob Oesterle
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears makes a move along the baseline against Plainfield Central. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Joliet.

Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears makes a move along the baseline against Plainfield Central. Fears recently received an offer to play for Michigan State. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET — Jeremiah Fears, a sophomore-to-be at Joliet West High School, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer to play basketball at Michigan State University. Fears’ older brother, Jeremy, committed to play for coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans on Jan. 6 of this year.

As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Jeremiah Fears earned Herald-News second-team All-Area recognition after averaging 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He helped the Tigers achieve a record of 18-12, including 12-3 in the Southwest Prairie Conference, and a berth in the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional, where they lost a 65-58 decision to the host school.