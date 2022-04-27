Girls soccer: Tetteh, Plainfield North enjoy big day in win over Plainfield South

JOLIET – It was a big day all around for the Plainfield North girls soccer team Tuesday in a 6-0 Southwest Prairie Conference win against District 202 rival Plainfield South.

None of the Tigers had a bigger day than Alex Tetteh.

Tetteh, a junior forward, scored the game’s first goal with 33:08 to play in the first half, and the third at the 13:56 mark of the first half to lead the Tigers to a 4-0 halftime lead. In the second half, she added an assist on a goal by Georgia Liapis with 10:41 to play that provided the final margin.

“Alex had a nice game,” North coach Katie Monterosso said. “She came up big in the semifinal of our tournament with a goal against Glenbard West that tied the game. That was a big confidence booster for her, and since then she has been playing really well.”

North (11-3-2, 4-1-1) utilized its team speed to beat South on the outside, then moved the ball to the middle of the field to score. Sophie Carlos maneuvered to the center from the left sideline to score the Tigers’ second goal at the 31:22 mark of the first half, and Kate Roach scored off an assist from Gabriella Mattio with 6:56 to play in the first to give the Tigers the 4-0 lead at intermission.

Midway through the second half, Mattio scored a goal of her own, also moving in from the left sideline to the center of the field before finding the back of the net at the 20:41 mark.

Meanwhile, the North defense turned back about every opportunity that South (5-5-2, 2-3-1) was able to mount. Those possessions that ended up in shots were met with saves by North goalie Jenna Bearden, who finished with six saves.

Making up the North defensive back line was a combination of Mia Davis, Brooke Sharp, Maddie Brantman, Claire Wilson, Emily Castro and Dani Auble.

“We have been trying to see different people on the defensive back line,” Monterosso said. “Our center backs [Wilson and Castro] are two sophomores that have really taken a leadership position back there and are getting some great experience.”

The sight on the scoreboard may not have been what the Cougars wanted, but there was a welcome sight on the field as Mackenzie Whitmire and Addison Grigg returned from injuries for the first time.

“We have been injured all year,” South coach Thomas Blake said. “This was the first time back for Mackenzie and Addison, and they played very well and brought some good energy, which was an element we were missing. Now, we just have to get all the girls used to playing with each other.

“Plainfield North is a very good team, and they executed their game plan very well tonight. They took the ball out of the middle and used their speed on the outside. We are going to continue to learn to work together these next few weeks before regionals and hopefully [will] be playing at our best then.”