Softball notebook: Area teams dominate state rankings

If you are looking to go out and watch a good high school softball game, chances are all you have to do is throw a dart at a map of the Joliet area and you will find one.

The most recent Illinois Coaches Association poll shows five of the top six ranked teams in Class 4A as teams in the Joliet Herald-News coverage area.

Topping the list is Lincoln-Way West (6-0) at No. 1, followed by Lockport (8-2) at No. 2, Marist at No. 3, Lincoln-Way Central (5-3-1) at No. 4, Lincoln-Way East (5-0) at No. 5 and Minooka (5-2) at No. 6.

Lincoln-Way East beat Lincoln-Way Central, 3-2, on Tuesday, and Minooka upset then No. 1 Marist last week. Lockport has already beaten Lincoln-Way Central twice, but its only loss to a team from Illinois is to Lincoln-Way West. Minooka’s only losses are to Lincoln-Way West and Lincoln-Way Central.

“It’s always fun to go up against teams from this area,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Jeff Tarala said after his team’s loss to Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday. “There is such great competition. You know every game is going to be a tough one, and it helps us get ready for the post-season.

“We enjoy having our friendly rivalry with Lincoln-Way East. The players know each other, and the coaches know each other from being in the same district. It’s fun to compete against them because they have been the standard of excellence.”

The area is also well-represented in the Class 3A rankings, where Lemont (10-3) is ranked No. 2, Joliet Catholic Academy (3-4) is No. 4, Morris (9-4) is No. 14 and Providence Catholic (3-4) is No. 20. In Class 2A, Seneca (8-1) is ranked No. 13.

STARTING EARLY

Minooka’s softball program has had a recent history of peaking at the end of the year and making a surprise run in the state playoffs. Last season, the Indians were seeded sixth in their sectional and beat No. 2 seed Belleville West for the sectional title. Then, in the supersectional, they beat a top sectional seed in Yorkville to advance to the state tournament, where they finished fourth. In 2013, Minooka was 16-8 at the end of the regular season before ripping off seven straight wins in the playoffs to claim the state championship.

Minooka’s Anna McClimon connects for a lead off home run against Joliet Catholic. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Last week, coach Mark Brown’s Indians had a chance to make a name for themselves early in the season and they did so in big fashion. Minooka hit six home runs, including a two-run walk-off number by Peyton Lowden, to upend then No. 1 Marist, 11-10.

Seemingly all of the bats in the Minooka lineup are hot right now, but none more so than Anna McClimon, who has homered in four straight games.

WONDERFUL WONDRASEK

Lincoln-Way West pitcher Allie Wondrasek is a big reason why the Warriors are sitting in the top spot in the state rankings. She started the season by throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts against Plainfield North and hasn’t let up. She was named MVP of the WJOL Tournament after firing a 15-strikeout, six-hitter against Minooka and a seven-strikeout, five-hitter against Lockport. So far in Southwest Suburban Conference play, she has a 16-strikeout two-hitter against Sandburg and a 17-strikeout three-hitter against Bolingbrook.

BIG BATS & STRONG ARMS

Softballs are flying out the area parks so far this season. Minooka’s Anna McClimon has homered in four straight games - against JCA, Marist, Providence and Oswego - while Lincoln-Way East’s Katie Stewart recently went 4 for 4 with three homers and four RBIs in a win over Class 4A No. 8 Yorkville.

On the flip side, there are some area pitchers that have kept opposing bats quiet.

Lincoln-Way West’s Allie Wondrasek has been the most dominant, but Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko is right on her heels after throwing two consecutive no-hitters, including a 16-strikeout performance against Downers Grove North. Virginia Tech-bound Lyndsey Grein of Lincoln-Way Central, last year’s Herald-News Player of the Year, has suffered some bad luck this season, but don’t be surprised if she has a return to her dominant form. Lincoln-Way East’s Maddy Hickey also has a no-hitter to her credit this season.



