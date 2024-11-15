JCA Students to Tackle Shakespeare Comedy Production for Fall Play

Lights, camera, action! Members of Joliet Catholic Academy’s Drama Club are set to tackle Shakespeare for this year’s Fall Play.

But it’s not your typical Shakespearean experience. Instead, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is a hilarious, high-speed crash course of all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in under two hours.

“Buckle up for a Shakespearean experience with dancing, a rap, cooking, puppetry, and football,” said JCA Drama Club Moderator Jennifer Szynal.

Don’t miss your chance to see JCA’s talented students bring the Bard to life. Performances will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 Jefferson St. in Joliet. Showings will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 21, Nov. 22, and Nov. 23, with a special 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tickets for this fast-paced journey through the world of Shakespeare are $12 per person and can be purchased online at http://cur8.com/projects/jca .

“To perform this show well, you must have a great understanding for all of Shakespeare’s works,” Szynal said. “This includes knowing all of the characters, plot lines, and themes. Normally, the performers are only responsible for learning about one set of characters within one plot. In this production, they must be aware of 37 different sets.”

She lauds the students for doing “an amazing job navigating this challenge.”

“They have also worked very hard to demonstrate how Shakespeare’s writing is truly universal and timeless,” Szynal said.

For more information about JCA’s Fall Play, visit https://www.jca-online.org/2024/11/tickets-for-jcas-fall-play-on-sale-now/ .

