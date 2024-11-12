Diabetes in Seniors: What to Know for Diabetes Awareness Month

Diabetes is a common and complex condition, especially for seniors, impacting nearly 30% of adults over 65 in the United States alone. As Diabetes Awareness Month arrives, it’s crucial to understand the unique challenges older adults face with this disease and the importance of awareness, prevention, and management. With age, the body’s ability to process insulin changes, often leading to type 2 diabetes. Lifestyle factors, genetic predisposition, and slower metabolism further increase the risks for seniors, making it essential to spotlight the unique aspects of diabetes in this age group.

The symptoms of diabetes can often be subtle in seniors, with signs like fatigue, vision changes, and frequent urination sometimes mistaken for typical aging effects; however, these signs may indicate high blood sugar levels. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to severe complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and vision loss. Family members and caregivers play an essential role in recognizing symptoms and encouraging medical checkups, especially for those who may not readily notice these symptoms.

Managing diabetes in seniors presents its own set of challenges. Mobility issues, cognitive decline, and other age-related health conditions can make it difficult to maintain a proper diet, regular physical activity, and medication routines. Specialized diabetes care plans tailored to seniors can help address these issues by focusing on small, sustainable lifestyle changes.

The emotional impact of diabetes is also significant among seniors, who may feel isolated or burdened by their diagnosis. Community resources, support groups, and education during Diabetes Awareness Month can provide them with the tools and companionship they need to stay positive.

During Diabetes Awareness Month, highlighting the challenges faced by seniors with diabetes can lead to greater understanding, prevention, and support for this vulnerable population. By focusing on senior-specific needs, we can foster an environment where older adults feel empowered to manage their health and achieve better outcomes.

For more information, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com