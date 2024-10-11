Discover Joliet Catholic Academy: Open Houses, Entrance Exams, And More

Joliet Catholic Academy is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and a strong sense of community. With a rich history dating back to 1869, JCA offers a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for success in college and beyond.

If you’re interested in learning more, please attend one of the upcoming Open House events:

Sunday, Nov. 3: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. tours



Thursday, Nov. 14: 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tours



During these Open Houses, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the campus, talk with faculty, staff, and current students, and learn about academic programs, extracurricular activities, and student life.

“Come and experience the JCA atmosphere for yourself,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss. “You’ll get to learn about your journey to becoming an Angel or Hilltopper with presentations about our storied Joliet Catholic Academy heritage and tradition, the competitive advantage of a JCA education, and the admissions process, including financial aid.”

The Entrance Exam is a crucial step in the admissions process at JCA. All incoming freshmen must take the exam to receive acceptance and appropriate course placement in one of JCA’s three levels of curriculum.

To stay ahead in the admissions process, Voss encourages eighth-grade families to register for the Pre-Entrance Exam Workshop and Parent Admissions Informational Meeting set for 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The Entrance Exam for all incoming freshmen will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

“It is important to stay on top of the steps that are part of the JCA application process,” Voss said. “We encourage eighth-grade families to register for our entrance exam December 7th so they can be among the first future Angels and Hilltoppers to receive their admission decision and merit scholarship information.”

For further details, please visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/admissions-events/ .

