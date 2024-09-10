Shadow Days, Open Houses, and More On Tap for Prospective JCA Students

Are you considering Joliet Catholic Academy for your child’s high school education? JCA provides several opportunities for prospective students to learn more about its unique blend of academic excellence, faith-based values, and extracurricular opportunities.

“We love having families and students visit our campus,” said Jared Voss, Director of Admissions. “We offer daily individual visits and Visit Day events – excellent opportunities to discover everything JCA has to offer.”

On Super Shadow Day, seventh- and eighth-grade prospective students can get to know the campus firsthand by attending classes, having lunch with high school ambassadors and junior high students from other schools, socializing, and learning about the curriculum at JCA. This year’s Super Shadow Day is set for Friday, Sept. 20.

Can’t make it? JCA offers other shadowing opportunities and private tours for prospective seventh- and eighth-grade students. Those are held between 7:50 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Fridays, September through April.

Two Open House events are also scheduled this fall: one from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Nov. 3, and the other from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

“Families and prospective students that take advantage of these events are able to experience the Joliet Catholic Academy family environment, and it gives them insight into everyday life as a JCA student,” said Voss.

Prospective eighth-grade students are also encouraged to complete the Heritage Award application, which includes an essay and interview for merit-based scholarships. Heritage Awards range from $500-$5,000 per year.

“It’s important to stay on top of the steps that are a part of the JCA application process,” said Voss. “We encourage eighth-graders to apply this fall for our Heritage Award and entrance exam so you can be among the first students to receive an admission decision and merit scholarship information.”

For more information about these initiatives, visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/admissions-events/ .

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org