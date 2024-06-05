Skin Deep: Why Good Skincare Products Matter

We all know a good diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are essential to our well-being.

But what about our largest organ, the skin? With proper care, your skin can thrive along with the rest of your body.

Wondering where to begin? Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center can help determine the best products for your specific skin type.

“We do a full consultation on each client when they first come in,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “We have them fill out a client intake to learn their history. After performing a facial on their skin, we can let them know which products will be good for their skin.”

Choosing products formulated for your specific skin type makes all the difference. Why? Because they contain active ingredients designed to address your unique needs.

“We have different product lines with all different properties in them,” said Malinowski. “Depending on your skin type, there are ingredients which can and cannot be used.”

Confused about which ingredients to look for? Malinowski breaks down some of the key players:

Vitamin C: Protects your skin from free radical damage



Hyaluronic Acid: This hydrator plumps and smooths the skin



Tretinoin/RetinA: The purest form of Vitamin A, this ingredient helps improve the appearance of surface wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots.



Skincare products containing these important ingredients can be found at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “We carry Obagi, which is our pharmaceutical line, as well as Image skin care, Glytone, Avene and EltaMD,” added Malinowski.

So don’t just rely on advice from the latest TikTok influencer. “They are just paid to promote the products,” said Malinowski. “Instead, go to a professional and do a consultation.”

By understanding your skin type and the ingredients that target its needs, you can create a personalized routine for a healthy, radiant complexion.

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard : Shorewood, IL 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/