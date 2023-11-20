Immersive Student Life at Lewis University

Lewis University is renowned for its dynamic learning environment and active campus life. The university offers an exciting blend of academic rigor and co-curricular activities that enrich the student experience.

At Lewis University, your college experience is not confined to the four walls of a classroom. The Office for Student Engagement and Multicultural Student Enrichment (SEMSE) is pivotal in ensuring your time at Lewis is filled with activities and events that foster friendships and create lifelong memories.

The diverse student population at Lewis further enriches the campus life. Students from various cultures and backgrounds come together, bringing unique perspectives and experiences that add to the rich tapestry of campus life. Lewis currently has students from more than 59 countries. This diversity enhances your learning experience and prepares you to thrive in a globalized world.

With 100+ student clubs and organizations catering to various interests and passions, there is something for everyone at Lewis. Students can explore their interests outside the classroom, from academic clubs and honor societies to cultural organizations and athletic teams.

Some unique features at Lewis include: the Mock Trial Team, WLRA radio station and LUTN television network, Gospel Choir, eSports gaming, and Ministry retreats and volunteer activities.

Lewis University also encourages students to start their own club or organization if they are still looking for one that aligns with their interests. Students can propose and start new groups that will add diversity and depth to the existing extracurricular activities on campus. The overall goal is to promote a sense of belonging for all students.

Lewis University recognizes the importance of an immersive student life and provides opportunities for students to gain leadership skills, build lasting friendships, and engage with their community.

To learn more about Life at Lewis, please visit https://lewisu.edu/studentservices/activities.htm.

