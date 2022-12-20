The importance of using facial moisturizers in the winter

Want to know the key to keeping your skin supple and glowing this winter season?

“Facial moisturizers,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “They give a nice smooth feel to the skin when applied.”

And Eterna carries a variety of top-of-the-line moisturizers to help clients achieve just that.

Avene Aqua gel is a favorite by many, said Malinowski.

“It goes on like a cool gel and is filled with hyaluronic and other properties to hydrate the skin,” she said.

Other two well-known favorites include Obagi Hydrate and Hydrate Luxe.

The Obagi Hydrate Facial Moisturizer provides 8-hour moisture protection with innovative technology and natural ingredients, including shea butter, mango butter, and avocado. Obagi Hydrate Luxe contains many of the same ingredients as Obagi Hydrate as well as additional powerful ingredients to provide extra moisture for those with drier skin.

And don’t forget the rest of your body.

“We have a wonderful balm by Avene that bathes your body in hydration,” Malinowski said.

Stop in at Eterna to find a moisturizer best suited to your skin type.

“We feature a different line every month with a 15% off discount,” Malinowski said.

She recommends going heavier on your moisturizer application during the winter season.

“As the air is dryer,” she said.

Are you already using a moisturizer as a part of your daily routine but still feeling dry?

“Try adding a hyaluronic serum before you apply your moisturizer for that added boost of hydration,” Malinowski said.

You can find serums as well at Eterna MedSpa. Stop in today to find a product that will keep your skin feeling moisturized and healthy all winter long.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/