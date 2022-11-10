How to Clean a Toilet

Let’s face it, cleaning the toilet is probably not on your list of favorite things to do. But it is a necessary evil if you want to have a clean and sanitary bathroom. The good news is that cleaning a toilet is not as challenging as you might think. With some know-how and the right supplies, you can get your bathroom sparkling clean in no time.

You will need the following:

-toilet brush & cleaner

-disposable gloves

-sponge & disinfectant wipes

-can of disinfectant spray

-toilet plunger (if the toilet is clogged)

Step 1: Put on your gloves. You don’t want to touch any germs or cleaners with your bare hands.

Step 2: Squirt some toilet cleaner around the inside of the toilet bowl. Be sure to get under the rim where the dirt and grime build up.

Step 3: Allow the cleaner to sit for a few minutes, making it easier to scrub away any stubborn stains.

Step 4: Use your toilet brush to scrub any dirt or stains in the bowl. Be sure to pay attention to the area under the rim. Flush the toilet to rinse away any cleaner left behind.

Step 5: Use your sponge and disinfectant wipes to clean the outside of the toilet bowl, seat, and lid. Be sure to disinfect any areas to kill germs or bacteria. Spray the entire area with a disinfectant spray, allowing it to air dry.

A clean bathroom starts with a clean toilet. And while cleaning a toilet may not be your favorite chore, it is necessary if you want to maintain a sanitary bathroom. With these simple tips, you can quickly and easily get your toilet sparkling clean in no time.

