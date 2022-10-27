Faith, Positivity and Nearby Cancer Treatment at Silver Cross Now Helps Nurse School Others

Kathy Gossen believes she received some divine intervention in detecting a life-threatening illness 11 years ago.

“My Mom was ill and had fallen. I was helping her to get up and I hurt my shoulder,” said Gossen of New Lenox, a nurse at Silver Cross Hospital for 37 years.

“My Mom passed away in November 2010 and my shoulder kept hurting, so I had some imaging done. I started going to physical therapy and while doing my exercises, I found a lump.”

The lump turned out to be a large tumor on her breast, Gossen said, “and I always thought it was my mom looking out for me from above that they found it.”

A biopsy showed Gossen was suffering from Stage 3B breast cancer. She would need a total mastectomy of the left breast, followed by months of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

“I was scared,” Gossen said. “Being a nurse, I had seen many negative outcomes and I had a friend whose sister was dying of breast cancer at that time also.”

Cancer Treatment Close to Home

Gossen was comforted after learning Silver Cross offered chemotherapy and radiation treatments at The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center , now celebrating 10 years at Silver Cross’ Carolyn J. Czerkies Pavilion.

“I had to go for chemo every two weeks for six months, and then radiation every day for six weeks. I was so glad not to have to drive into Chicago for treatments and could do it so close to home.”

Not only was the staff wonderful, Gossen said the close proximity allowed her to continue working during treatments, albeit at a reduced workload.

“What else was I going to do? Did I miss a few days? Yes, but I gave it all I had. My faith, my family and my friends were my strength,” she said.

Gossen admits to those days being a roller coaster ride – losing her hair, having her other breast removed after a scan showed a suspicious spot.

Even the relief of being released from treatment recently was tempered with “what ifs.”

Staying Positive During the Fight

“I was off the medicine I had been taking for 11 years. What if the tumor grew back? But my husband, Dan, a maintenance engineer for all the Silver Cross medical clinics, has been so positive through all of this. A former coach, he stressed that the only way to get through this was to stay positive and fight this thing together,” she added.

Still, Gossen took the news hard when singer/actress Olivia Newton-John died recently after battling cancer for more than 30 years.

“That was so sad. I have her records on my turntable and play them now and then,” said Kathy.

Mostly, life is positive these days, though. Gossen is back to her regular workload, sometimes overtime. But in the off hours, she says there’s nothing better than spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.

“I feel I have never been healthier. I watch what I eat. I exercise and walk every day. My hair grew back, and I let it go gray. That’s different, I guess.”

“I no longer have any cancer. I am so blessed. Finding a high-grade cancer and having it treated successfully so close to home was a miracle,” she said.

Sharing Her Experience

“I share my experience with others who are going through a cancer diagnosis. So many have reached out when they learn I’m a cancer survivor. As a nurse and a person of faith, that’s what I’m supposed to do.

“I tell them to educate themselves, to make sure they have the right treatment for them. And it’s important to surround themselves with positivity. That helps so much.”

Silver Cross has been recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and has received an A Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group from 2015-2021.