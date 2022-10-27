What’s the difference between varicose veins and spider veins?

Spider veins and varicose veins can both have a big impact on your appearance. But what’s the difference between the two?

Spider veins tend to be smaller, closer to the skin’s surface, and appear as tiny red or blue lines that look like tree branches or spider webs. Varicose veins are enlarged, ropelike blood vessels that are swollen and raised above the skin’s surface.

“Spider veins can be a result of varicose veins,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

What causes the condition? Damaged valves in the veins prevent blood from flowing normally, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Luckily there are minimally invasive treatment options and they don’t involve surgery.

“Spider veins often just need sclerotherapy treatments and then wearing support hose following the procedure,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

With sclerotherapy, a fine needle injects a solution directly into the veins causing the vein lining to seal, and preventing blood flow.

For varicose veins, Endovenous Laser Ablation, or EVLA, is an option. EVLA permanently shrinks and collapses the abnormal vein, thereby leaving it in place without surgically removing the vein. Laser energy is delivered through a tiny laser fiber inserted into the targeted varicose vein. The procedure is performed through a tiny nick in the skin to avoid scarring. No stitches are needed to close the small nick. The laser fiber is positioned using ultrasound guidance.

“It is best to come get a free vein screening at Eterna to see what the underlying issues are,” Malinowski said.

The ultrasound tech will do a scan, and then the doctor will assess it to determine a treatment plan. Eterna then submits the client’s clinical information to the insurance provider for prior authorization.

Call to set up an appointment for your free screening.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/