3 things to know about headstones

A headstone marks the grave of a loved one’s final resting place, so it’s an important decision when making final arrangements.

Before you start looking for a headstone, here are 3 things you should consider.

1. Cemetery rules

Different cemeteries have different rules and regulations regarding the type of grave marker that can be installed. The rules can be based on size, material, and design of the headstone. For example, some cemeteries do not allow large headstones.

You can contact the office of the cemetery or any local monument companies to get the appropriate information.

Additionally, headstones may not be at the cemetery at the time of the funeral service. Typically, it takes at least three to four weeks for the installation to be complete and placed upon the top of the grave.

2. Material and type

Headstones can be made of granite, marble, bronze, limestone, slate, steel iron and other metals. Some materials can withstand the harsh climate better than others. Once you select your material, you will need to select the type, such as upright, bevel, obelisk or flat.

Once you have selected the material and type, you will need to determine the type of customization. Some people choose an epitaph or verse from their favorite song or poem.

3. Veteran burial

For eligible veterans that died on or after Nov. 1, 1990, VA may provide a headstone or marker for graves that are already marked with a private headstone or marker. When the grave is already marked, applicants will have the option to apply for either a traditional headstone or marker, or a new device (available spring 2009).

