Dementia Awareness Month: What You Need to Know

This June, take some time to learn more about dementia and how to support loved ones who are living with the disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, over 6.5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, and they expect the number to rise to 13 million by 2050.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging and can affect people of all ages. It is a general term for a decline in mental ability due to disease or injury that affects memory, thinking, language, judgment, and behavior. There is no one type of dementia, and it can vary in severity.

Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, accounts for 60-80% of cases. Some people with dementia live relatively normal lives for many years, while others may need full-time care. There is no known cure for most types of dementia, but there are treatments that can help manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

Dementia can be incredibly isolating, both for the person with the disease and their caregivers. One of the best things we can do is learn more about it and how to support those affected.

We can start by listening to the stories of those living with dementia and learning about the available resources and support. By increasing our understanding of this disease, we can help to make sure that no one must face it alone.

Overall healthy aging may reduce the risk of developing dementia like Alzheimer’s Disease. You can do many things to reduce your risk, like eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and staying socially active, mentally active, and engaged with learning new things.

Overall healthy aging may reduce the risk of developing dementia like Alzheimer's Disease. You can do many things to reduce your risk, like eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and staying socially active, mentally active, and engaged with learning new things.

