3 things to know about a leaky garbage disposal

A leaky garbage disposal can wreak havoc on your kitchen floors and cabinets.

Not only does a leaking garbage disposal cause the floor underneath the sink to be severely wet, but it can also lead to water damage beneath the kitchen floor if left unresolved.

Here are 3 things to check if you are experiencing a leaking garbage disposal.

1. Check for work out garbage disposal gaskets.

There is a gasket located between the flange and the rubber seal. When the gasket becomes old and defective, water can leak from this area of the disposal. When the gasket becomes weak, water will drip. If you don’t use your disposal regularly, this defect may go undetected for some time. Check for water marks under your disposal as well as moisture around the gasket after use.

2. Check for loose drain lines.

Two lines connect to the garbage disposal: the sewer disposal line and the dishwasher disposal line. If you notice water dripping from this connection, check that the clamp is secure. If not, you can easily correct this by tightening the screws.

If there is a crack in the line, this will also result in a leaking garbage disposal and will need to be replaced. Omega Plumbing can help with this repair!

3. Check for defective seals.

If you store items under your sink near the disposal, it is easy to bump into the unit and move the unit from its original position. You may even knock a screw or pipe loose and unknowingly cause a leak. If you notice a leaking garbage disposal, check for parts that are out of place and tighten all bolts.

You can prevent damage to the garbage disposal by only putting soft food waste into the disposal. Hard waste and starchy foods should be disposed in the garbage can. After using the disposal, flush with cold water for 30-60 seconds. If you have any issue whatsoever with your disposal, Omega Plumbing is available to help out!

