Memory Care at Willow Falls

If you are the loved one of someone dealing with memory loss, you know how difficult it can be. Dial Senior Living offers specialized memory care at our Willow Falls location in Crest Hill, IL. Our dedicated team provides personalized care for every resident, and we understand the importance of creating a supportive environment for those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Our memory care program helps residents maintain their independence while also providing the support they need. We offer a variety of activities and therapies tailored to meet each resident’s unique needs, and we work closely with families to ensure that everyone is comfortable with our approach.

Our memory care program engages the I’m Still Here™ approach, which utilizes evidence-based training programs to connect with and stimulate residents living with memory impairment. Our team is passionate about providing the best possible care for our residents, and we believe that our specialized memory care program is one of the best in the area.

Cognitive impairment doesn’t have to mean the end of independence. Through vigorous 6-month training, our team has learned how to connect with and stimulate residents living with memory impairment. Life enrichment activities and tailored programs help residents stay connected to the world around them.

Living in a memory care unit at Willow Falls can provide family members with peace of mind. We’ve specifically designed our secure, comfortable units for those living with memory impairment, and we offer a wide range of services to meet the needs of each resident.

We understand that every individual is different, and we work hard to create a personalized care plan for each resident. From 24-hour assistance to housekeeping and laundry services, we provide everything our residents need to live a comfortable and fulfilling life.

If you are looking for a supportive environment for your loved one, please contact us at 815-725-5868 today to learn more about our unique program.

