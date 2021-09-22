JCA Selected Microsoft Edu Showcase Incubator School for 2021-2022

Microsoft’s new resources for Joliet Catholic Academy students will help them achieve untapped potential. To obtain the best education possible, students have been seeking out new opportunities. In doing so, Microsoft Edu Showcase has recognized and selected Joliet Catholic Academy as an incubator school. Through this relationship with this renowned company, JCA will receive ample resources to allow students and teachers to excel academically.

As a result of this partnership with Microsoft and JCA’s growing digital resources, notable initiatives will come to fruition in traditional and non-traditional learning.

One non-traditional learning opportunity that Microsoft will provide through this program is a Google Expeditions program. With these virtual reality excursions, students can explore places and cultures all over the world while remaining in the classroom.

Another unique aspect of this initiative with Microsoft and JCA is its impact on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education.

With the help of Microsoft, JCA will be eligible to receive free licenses for 3D design software to allow students to create designs with incredible functionality. Microsoft will also provide access to gaming opportunities through coding with Minecraft. With this immersive learning tool, students can program their games while showcasing creativity and critical thinking skills.

In addition to these remarkable opportunities, Microsoft will also provide training and education for school faculty members to help them increase their technical abilities. Teachers can increase student engagement while raising the academic bar of their students through these digital resources.

With all these new resources available through this incubator school status, JCA students will excel academically with unlimited possibilities.

Like Microsoft, our partnerships enable students at JCA to further their education through emerging technologies that empower both students and teachers. The future of JCA with these new resources will be limitless.

