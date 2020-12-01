Hybrid cath lab opens at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet recently blessed its new hybrid cardiac catheterization lab. Pictured from left is Dr. Hazem Al Muradi, interventional cardiologist and cath lab medical director; Clarence Shoot, cath lab manager; Jennifer Brill, cardiology nurse; Denise Heimer, cardiology nurse; Sister Josephine Mulcahey, chaplain; and Eric Mangek Ngum, lead chaplain.

On Nov. 18, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet celebrated the first major achievement in its effort to bring the very latest cardiovascular care to Joliet with the official opening of a hybrid cardiac catheterization lab.

The new hybrid cardiac cath lab, a key component of the developing Heart Hospital within a Hospital campaign, will enable the medical center’s nationally recognized team of heart and vascular specialists to launch Will County’s first structural heart program.

The new hybrid cath lab combines the traditional diagnostic functions of a traditional cath lab with the surgical functions of an operating room, according to Herb Buchanan, senior vice president, chief regional officer, AMITA Health, and president, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Specialists such as interventional cardiologists, cardiac, vascular and neurosurgeons seek out these unique spaces for many procedures, including treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), peripheral stenting, percutaneous valve repair, minimally invasive direct coronary artery bypass and aneurysm coiling.

This means quicker and safer procedures with faster recovery times.

“A structural heart disease is a great program for the community,” Dr. Govind Ramadurai, interventional cardiologist and structural program medical director, said in a news release from AMITA Health “This will bring more minimally invasive procedures to our patients, including aortic valve replacement, repair of mitral valves and WATCHMAN implant procedures for preventing stroke and closing holes in the heart.”

A year ago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Foundation Board launched a $3 million capital campaign for the Heart Hospital with a Hospital.

In addition to the hybrid cath lab, the project includes plans to upgrade two existing cath labs, as well as bringing important heart services like electrophysiology, cardiac diagnostics, cardiac intensive care and progressive care all into one area within the medical center.

In addition, the foundation’s philanthropic efforts will upgrade the hospital’s cardiac 3D mapping software, enabling the production of highly detailed images for the location of rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation.

Funds from the foundation’s recent gala are going toward upgrading the hospital’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation facilities.

For more information on supporting AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center with a donation, contact Sarah Zurales at 815-773-7498 or Meghan Moreno at 224-273-4113, or visit amitahealth.org/patient-resources/giving.

