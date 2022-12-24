Letter: A vote for a tax increase

At their meeting last week, the Huntley School District 158 school board decided to increase the levy to the max allowed by law in Illinois.

In other words, your taxes are going up.

Oh Christmas is such a wonderful time of the year. Yeah. These are the same people who begged us to vote for them. They wanted to represent us on the board. To watch out for us. To watch over every dollar spent. Sounds like someone who lives in a white house ? Oh how wonderful they feel knowing how they will take more money out of our pockets. At a time of record inflation, a heart beat away from a full recession.

But remember folks, April 8. This will be election day. A good day to fire every one of them.

Merry Christmas.

Wally Gullang

Huntley