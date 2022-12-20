Letter: To serve and protect

Editor:

I am honored to reflect on five members members of my family that were police officers. They have passed on into history.

When police officers put on their uniforms, badge, gun, etc ... and go to work - will they come home that night? Other employees are fortunate to come home to their families.

The DNA on bodies of people beaten or those killed must be seen and identified by police officers. Some officers have lifelong memories of these events. Some unfortunately commit suicide. I am fortunate to live in a community where safety comes first. The police are the main source of our protection.

Thank you everyday officers for your service and protection.

Shirlee Perger

Romeoville