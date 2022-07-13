Letter: Roe v. Wade discussion

I don’t like abortions and I definitely do not like those that are done under less-than-safe conditions as they were before Roe v. Wade. One of the tens of thousands who died from botched back-alley abortions was my sister in 1960. I was in eighth grade. She was a very intelligent woman managing a clothing store. It destroyed my family. I donate to Planned Parenthood because I don’t want other sisters and daughters to die from an unsafe abortion.

Before Roe, many religious leaders and churches knew medical and non-medical people they could recommend to a girl or women in need of an abortion.

Some of those who want to abolish abortions also believe in executions, which doesn’t make sense if life is so precious. Some of those believe life begins at conception, such as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has stated on camera. Others say six weeks, which is before most women know they are pregnant. Others still say 15 weeks, which is more than reasonable in my opinion. Some wouldn’t allow an abortion under any circumstance.

If the far-right Supreme Court justices overturn Roe, gay rights and many other decisions could be next on the chopping block. Could Brown v. Board of Education be overturned?

The radical judges read the Constitution differently than most people and believe a document written over 240 years ago should still apply today. Thomas Jefferson thought it should be rewritten every 10 years.

Chuck Johnson

Morris