Letter: DCFS is a bureaucratic nightmare

Your Opinion piece regarding the DCFS is insulting to Illinois taxpayers. The entire approach is so accepting of a failed system, instead of calling for its complete abolishment. The bar for a government-run department is so low, we as taxpayers are paying for a continuation of a bureaucratic nightmare. You cite statistics and failures of people and programs that cannot be fixed.

Make no mistake, the current political ruling elite will insist that more money will fix the problem.

Liberal policies always blame a lack of funding and insist that doubling down on a ludicrous program with a greater influx of money from taxpayers will solve this problem.

Imagine a privately owned company with such a staggering example of failure, going to its board of directors requesting more money for a company that is such an abysmal failure.

Bud Wyman

Joliet