Juneteenth in Joliet – finding common ground

Marianne Williamson’s book called “Imagine: What American Could Be In the 21st Century” is filled with musings that hint of human possibility if we would allow ourselves to look for and see the light in others.

This passage resonated with me: “At the historical moment in which our nation is deluged by intractable problems, the freest most creative minds who could contribute radical new conceptions, insights, and skills toward solutions are prevented from participating.”

Those sentiments had motivated me to invest in the lengthy process to gain consensus from a broad range of regional stakeholders to get Juneteenth in Joliet off the ground. It’s been a challenge. That’s why, I’m indebted to Greg Peerbolte, the CEO of the Joliet Historical Museum for extending the space and platform for the event. I’m equally thankful to Tom Shaw, vice president and chief product officer for Shaw Media for his assistance in getting the ball rolling.

The goal is to peacefully bring people together who desire to bridge gaps in understanding. Juneteenth in Joliet presents a small step in uniting across commonalities versus being divided by differences. In 12 days (Monday, June 19, 2023) the entire community is invited to join us at the Joliet Area Historical Museum to pave a path to progress.

The day recognizes Black American history and cultural contribution. We encourage all to do what they can, with what they have, where they are. Above all to be aware of the impact of their individual actions. We seek to build bridges of trust and understanding between diverse people.

I’m excited for the opportunity to share details about the program. The atmosphere represents an enriched opportunity to engage and learn and be enriched by the experience. What made Juneteenth in Joliet successful last year was the unprecedented diversity in age and race of the audience. We hope to again replicate that experience.

The core of the second annual program is to educate. It sparks conversation surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion. We kick off the 2023 program with a Black History BINGO Game that caters to younger audience members. Kids, ages 7 to 17, can play BINGO for prizes. It starts at noon and ends at 12:55 p.m.

There is no fee to play. Yet each game is limited to 75 players in second through 12th grade. Its yet another freebie extended by the museum. Each child must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. The game is a lead in-to adult oriented, discussions.

The first, entitled “The Past is Present” begins at 1:25 p.m. and ends at 1:55 p.m. It creates a framework about “How We Got Here.” Featured speakers include, Dr. James Mitchem, retired superintendent of Valley View School District 365U; Hollie Petit, Ph.D., retired rhetoric professor and lecturer at Colorado State University; and Donald Basilio, retired Secret Service, assistant special agent in charge of recruitment.

Led by moderator Dorletta Flucas Payton, director of College & Career Readiness for Valley View School District 365U, each retired professional, will optimistically reflect on decades of re-adjustment and adaptation to change. They will address the role of communication and how it’s a dance few know the steps to. Speakers will share anecdotes that illustrate the ways race relations have and continue to evolve and elevate the trajectory of society at large.

The conversation is a precursor to the weighty subject “Education is at the Intersection of Everything.” It begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 2:55 p.m. The panel will delve into the subject of race relations in America, more specifically how the conversation is shaped by stories filled with triggers that can prompt people to react from a place of internal bias. Key regional stakeholders address overlapping responsibilities and their roles in strengthening the foundation of community.

The panel discussion is moderated by Dr. Levar Ammons, director of Equity & Continuous Improvement for Valley View School District 365U. Panelists include Sherri Hale, associate judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit; Dr. Michael Ellison, associate dean for admissions Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago; Greg Peerbolte, Joliet Area Historical Museum CEO; Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kinder, Valley View School District 365U; Dr. Carter Larry, Safety Director for Valley View School District 365U; and Dennis Anderson, vice president of news operations for Shaw Media.

• Toni Greathouse is an “Entrepreneurial Evangelist” whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name - serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas.