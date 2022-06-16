Greathouse: Countdown to Juneteenth in Joliet on Sunday

“Someday I am going to change the world.”

Those words are etched on my psyche and motivate me to push the boundaries of possibility. This Sunday, those words will manifest with the inaugural Juneteenth in Joliet, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St.

The effort piggybacks on the work of journalist Michele L. Norris who founded The Race Card Project. She facilitated honest conversations about race through a mechanism that put a cap on words. Norris asked strangers to sum up their feelings in six words. She left no room to editorialize which evoked half a million responses. Floodgates opened on a sensitive topic. Honest answers that had long stagnated in the inner sanctum of respondents’ brains evoked responses that broke down barriers to understanding.

Conversely, the role of Juneteenth in Joliet is to bring diverse people together and in doing so increase knowledge about the Black Americans whose contributions improved our quality of life.

On June 19th, 1865, when formerly enslaved people finally learned (by federal order delivered in Galveston, Texas) of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – freedom for all – initiated the greatest flex this country has ever known. Against seemingly insurmountable odds Blacks in every corner of the country positively impacted the law, education, entrepreneurship, science, literature, arts, culture, music and sports. Summarily, Black culture has added a unique flavor that enhanced the most famous melting pot on the planet.

Moreover, it expresses the sentiment that “Black history is a great American story.”

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Juneteenth in Joliet will embark on a journey to unearth factual stories shrouded in the past about American experiences that gave birth to Black culture.

We seek to achieve this goal via a metaphorical voyage, back in time, through the annuals of time by way of the introduction of a Black History BINGO meets Jeopardy Game. Those who play become explorers who dare delve into the hidden history that shaped and defined the lives of Black Americans. Each question represents a thread woven into the national tapestry that has strengthened the fabric of the United States of America.

Televangelism is my not-so-guilty pleasure. Joyce Meyer’s Broadcast Ministry, Bishop T.D. Jakes scripted dramas on Oprah’s Network and the metaphorical messages delivered by Pastor Joel Osteen keep me in a positive headspace. Osteen provides the why behind ponying up payments for Sirius radio, where I literally listen to the same 770 programs that play on a loop every day of the year. Among my favorites is the “two-bucket” sermon. In fact, it anchors the Juneteenth in Joliet underlying ethos.

Pastor Osteen teaches practical lessons people can apply everyday so they can be a force for positive change in their own lives as the means to help others. He masterfully shifts the onus of control over individual actions from blame to empowered action by encouraging listeners to express the power of tapping personal proactivity.

Please join us at Juneteenth in Joliet on Sunday. For more information, please visit juneteenthwalkoflife.com/