Joliet Public Library: Having fun isn’t hard when you have a library card

Executive Director of the Joliet Public Library Megan Millen posed with an oversized Joliet Public Library card for a recent sign up promotion. (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

It was the lovable aardvark Arthur who said the famous phrase, “Having fun isn’t hard when you’ve got a library card.”

With the new year and new beginnings, now is the perfect time to sign up for a library card.

The Joliet Public Library is quite friendly, offering reading programs, events and guest passes for computers, even if you don’t have a card.

But I have big goals this year, and one of them is to increase our number of cardholders. Simply put, there is a lot more you can do if you actually sign up for a (free!) library card.

And Joliet, with its large population, only has about 49,000 cardholders, which gives us room for improvement.

So I am writing to you specifically, the non-library user. The one who has never had a library card. The ones who only buy their books, or those of you who Google anything and everything.

I hope you give this a read and are persuaded to go to your nearest library branch and sign up. Even if you aren’t a Joliet patron, go to your local library and get yourself a card. I promise you won’t regret it.

What’s the point of a library card?

For starters, and the most obvious reason, checking out books, movies and music. With your library card, you can check out materials not only from JPL, but from all Pinnacle libraries. These include Shorewood-Troy, Lemont, White Oak (Lockport, Romeoville, Crest Hill), Fountaindale (Bolingbrook) and Plainfield.

These six libraries form a cooperative, working together to provide the best service to patrons. They hold more than 1.34 million items. You can visit any branch of these libraries and check out what you would like or have it delivered to your preferred location.

What do we have at JPL as far as materials?

Books, movies, CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray, video games, Discovery Kits, Playaway Launchpads and read-alongs. More of an ebook person? No problem. We have a digital collection for reading or streaming on your phone or device.

You can download ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos by using one of our online platforms and signing in with your card. We use Libby, Boundless, Hoopla and TumbleBook Library to offer a variety of titles of your choosing.

Museum Adventure Passes

The Museum Adventure Pass and Explore More Illinois programs offer discounted or free admission to cultural or educational organizations such as the zoo, museums and botanic gardens. Sign in with your library card credentials for a full list at jolietlibrary.org.

Using the Digital Media Studio

Our DMS in the lower level of the Ottawa Street Branch has endless creative possibilities, from photography, video editing, voice recording, T-shirt printing, poster printing and 3D printing.

But the services are available to Joliet patrons only. With a Joliet card, patrons get first dibs on staff time and appointments.

Use online resources for homework help, genealogy and other research.

Librarians are the pre-Google search engine. Still, we offer subscriptions and access to research databases that can aid in the learning of a variety of subjects: Ancestry.com for genealogy, Brainfuse for tutoring and job searching, Consumer Health Complete for health-related topics, Consumer Reports for unbiased ratings, Digital Learn for computer skills, Mango for language learning – the list goes on and on.

To access these resources, you need to sign in with your library card.

Reserve a meeting room

A popular service for nonprofit groups, organizations or those who want to host a meeting or presentation. We have two large meeting spaces at the Ottawa Street Branch and three meeting rooms at the Black Road Branch available for free to rent for Joliet cardholders.

Small study rooms also are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Request InterLibrary loans

Can’t find what you are looking for at our library or in the consortium? Cardholders can request an InterLibrary Loan, or ILL, to borrow from another library system. We have had books loaned from as far as the California coast.

Place holds online or in person

If you want an extremely popular title, it can be helpful to place a hold so that the item is ready for you when it is available. Think of a hold as a wait list for your favorite books or movies.

What do I need to sign up for a library card?

An ID showing your name and current address.

Do you live in Joliet Township or an unincorporated area? That’s OK. You or your family may qualify for a student library card, which is free through intergovernmental agreements with our local schools; a veterans card; or you may be able to purchase a nonresident card based on your yearly rent or tax bill. More information can be found online at https://jolietlibrary.org/library-card or by calling the Circulation Department at 815-740-2660.

Sum it all up

I chose to write about library cards this month to connect you with your local library. If you don’t visit often or have never had a card, it can be hard to break the stigma that libraries are only books instead of the places of innovation, technology and creativity that they are today.

There’s something for everyone. After all, competition for our attention can be steep.

For information about the Joliet Public Library, visit jolietlibray.org or call 815-740-2660.