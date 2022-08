ROMEOVILLE — Whether selling or shopping, the public is invited to take part in Romeoville’s Annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10. No permits are needed for this event.

The publication of participating homes will be available online and also for pick up at the Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Rd. and Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Rd. on Sept. 9.

Only the homes that register prior to September 7 will be included in the publication.

Click here to register by Sept. 7.