Joliet museum to host Black History Month exhibits, events

The Joliet Area Historical Museum will host several exhibits and events this month centered around Black History Month.

A Black History Joliet Celebration will take place between Feb. 17 and 20, which local organizers have planned to recognize and bring together local Black artists and groups and their work.

Tycee Bell and her organization, Seven Mountains, planned the event with the museum; Natalie Coleman, a Will County Board member and head of After the Peanut; and Julia Alexander, the president of Including You.

Bell said the events and exhibit at the museum will center around local Black culture. There also will be fundraisers for local organizations.

“We wanted to tap into different sectors of life,” Bell said. “We wanted to focus on the arts and artistic expression.”

She said the theme of the celebration is “Unity in our Communities,” because it’s meant to bring together local artists, organizations, residents and more.

The exhibits include artwork from local and other artists.

On Thursday, the museum will host jazz and soul artist Marcus Adams and his band. All event proceeds will benefit a science, technology, engineering, art and math camp for students.

Friday will feature three events, including the launch and fundraiser for the Will County Black History Organization. The Ellis Wright Quartet will play jazz and blues for the celebration. Later, Qyjon The Icon, an artist who helped Bell and the museum curate the exhibits, will be on hand speak with attendees.

On Feb. 19, attendees will be able to meet community partners, sponsors and agencies dedicated to Black business during a free event. Later, the museum will host more art and live music.

Feb. 20 will feature another free event, the screening of the 1990 musical “I Dream a World.”

“It’s going to be fun,” Bell said. “It’s a lot to choose from. I would say there’s options for everyone.”

To learn about the events and to buy tickets, visit jolietblackhistory.org.